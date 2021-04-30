Barrister Babu 29 April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh & Bondhita Escape The Goons

Barrister Babu 29 April 2021 written update: Bondhita gets scared when the men approach the house. She shuts all the doors and windows and tries to find a place to hide. Bondhita hides inside the cupboard while the men manage to get inside the house and find Bondhita in the cupboard. Anirudh rushes towards the home and falls down, on his way. He reaches his study to search for Bondhita and finds a broken bangle near the cupboard.

Barrister Babu Written Update: The men bring Bondhita near a hut and tell her that she has committed a sin and she should get punished for it. Bondhita defends herself and says she has not done anything wrong but the men do not listen to her and hold her captive. They push her inside a hut and torch it with fire. Anirudh traces the broken pieces of the bangle and finds his way to Bondhita. He pours water on the hut and saves Bondhita's life. The men then get angrier when Anirudh does so.

Anirudh, in his defence, says that instead of killing Bondhita, he will shed his blood. The men gather around Anirudh and start beating him when Bondhita rushes outside the hut and tries to save him. Anirudh and Bondhita then run away from the men and reach a hotel. Anirudh tells Bondhita that they will have to hide in the hotel for the night and will leave the next day itself. Bondhita asks Anirudh if he brought her to the hostel, to which Anirudh replies that he will take her to the hostel tomorrow as she needs to rest now. Anirudh gives Bondhita her bag, which he managed to arrange with the help of his friend Binoy.

Later, Anirudh sleeps on the sofa and asks Bondhita to sleep on the bed. They argue over who will sleep on the sofa. Anirudh orders food and teaches Bondhita some table manners. He tells her that since she has to go to an English medium school, he will teach her some etiquettes. Bondhita makes sure to remember all these beautiful memories with Anirudh since she will now go to the hostel.

