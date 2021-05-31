'Barrister Babu' 29 May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Gets Caught By Thakumaa

Barrister Babu 29 May 2021 episode begins with Thakumaa making Bondita understand how things work for women during their menstrual cycle. She says that these days, women stay locked in a room but during her own times, people used to leave them in jungles. Thakumaa then comforts her and asks her not to cry. She also instructs her to wash her dishes with coal and sleep on a mat. When Bondita asks her which bathroom will she be able to use, she tells her to use sand and wear old clothes.

Barrister Babu 29 May 2021 written update:

Bondita cries as Thakumaa locks her in the room

As Thakumaa instructs Bondita about the do’s and dont’s of following the procedure to stay during her periods, she leaves her in the room and locks it. As she leaves, Bondita begins to cry and calls Anirudh for help. Meanwhile, Trilochan and Bihari talk about the situation, the former says that if Anirudh gets caught by Thakumaa rescuing Bondita, she will cut his hands. Anirudh then intervenes and assures them he will not get caught.

Thakumaa catches Anirudh as he tries to see Bondita

As Trilochan asks Anirudh to go see Bondita, he goes over there but finds Thakumaa. He then recalls that she had gone to Calcutta and asks her why didn’t she go. She then tells him that she knows she needs to keep her eyes open. She also says that she had a bad feeling when she left the responsibility on him. Anirudh then tells her that Bondita needs care at present and should not be kept locked alone in the room but she does not agree.

Anirudh worries for Bondita

As Bondita keeps banging the door, Rimjhim hears her and informs Thakumaa. She then goes to see her where she finds Anirudh worrying about Bondita. She then tells him that a woman has to stay in such pain all her life and tells him not to worry. She also says how this pain will make Bondita patient. On hearing this, Anirudh starts crying and leaves.

Thakumaa beats Anirudh

As Anirudh leaves crying with anger, he throws a jar of pickle to which Thakuma beats him up and calls him irresponsible. She then asks him to go home but he refuses to do her bidding. Meanwhile, Bondita performs a yoga asana to get rid of the period pain when Tupur sees her. She thinks that there might be a ghost and tells Thakumaa about it. Anirudh, on the other hand, keeps thinking about how to convince Thakumaa to let him go to Bondita.

