Barrister Babu 3 April 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Purposely Fails Her Interview

Barrister Babu 3 April 2021 written update: Anirudh asks Bihari to go and get water for Bondhita, as she has to study now. Bihari says Bondhita will come to him to study and so she does. He tells Bondhita, " I will ask you a few questions and you will have to answer them confidently". Bondhita says she will be confident and won't be scared because when Manorama raised her hand on her, she did not get scared. Anirudh proceeds in asking Bondhita questions and when the latter answer them efficiently, he gets happy and says she is now ready for the interview. Later, Anirudh goes to Manorama and says she should not have hurt Bondhita.

Barrister Babu written update: Manorama tells Anirudh that she had no intention of hurting Bondhita but all the things she needs for a mission were fallen on the floor. She says she lost her patience and that is why she raised her hands on Bondhita. Anirudh warns Manorama to not hurt Bondhita under any circumstance. Anirudh takes Bondhita to the hostel's principal and asks Bondhita to answer each question smartly. However, whenever the principal asks a question to Bondhita, she chooses to remain quiet. The principal asks Anirudh not to mentally torture the child and leaves from there.

Anirudh requests the principal to conduct an interview again but he leaves. Anirudh gets angry at Bondhita and leaves from there. Bondhita says no matter how hard Anirudh tries, she will not leave his side. He goes to Manorama and she motivates him to focus on his goal. Anirudh says he has to make Bondhita a barrister and now, he will make sure she knows about her aim. Bondhita is with Koyli when she starts smiling and Koyli asks why she has been smiling. Bondhita thinks about Anirudh's typewriter and he explains to her about the typewriter. He teaches her to make words and also says he will teach her writing and typing.

She reminisces their older days together when Anirudh played Holi with her and had also promised her to apply colour first, on every Holi. Later, Trilochan and the other gather near the temple. After the puja, Bondhita looks at Anirudh with a smile and wishes to apply colour to him first. However, Manorama comes there with colours too and this makes Bondhita sad.

