Barrister Babu 3 March 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Struggles To Collect Bondita's Fees

In the Barrister Babu March 3, 2021 episode, Anirudh struggles to collect money for Bondita's fees after the roof of their house falls. It destroys Bondita's books and also the fees Anirudh collected for Bondita. Here is Barrister Babu 3 March 2021 full episode written update.

Anirudh goes to the police station

Anirudh goes to the police station where the constable shows him the poster of the girl and asks if he recognises her. The constable says that if he tells them where she is, they will give him a reward. Anirudh tells them that he doesn't know where is the girl. As he is about to leave, a branch of a tree falls on his head. The girl rushes to him and helps him. She asks him why didn't he reveal her whereabouts and wonders if the money offered was not enough for him. He says that money isn't more important than the country and life. The constable asks them to vacate the place as General Viceroy is arriving. Anirudh tells the girl to leave as her life may be in danger.

Bondita gets worried after seeing Anirudh injured

Anirudh comes back home and Bondita gets really shocked to see Anirudh hurt. She tells him that she will quickly get medicine but Anirudh replies that he is fine. He asks her to focus on her studies. Bondita then talks about Kabir Das's writing on love. Anirudh goes in-depth talking about love while reminiscing his moments with the girl. He puts the rest of the money in the jar and thinks it is just 150rs.

Sampoorna sprinkles salt on the wounds

Anirudh hears Bondita shouting loudly from inside and rushes to see what happened. He sees that the roof of their house has collapsed destroying all of her book and the money for her school fees. Sampoorna comes in and insults them. She tells Anirudh to take money from the family and forget his self-respect. Anirudh refuses and tells them he will collect the money himself. Later, he worries about how will he collect the money in 2 days.

Anirudh agrees to help the Krantikari girl

The next day, Anirudh goes to the court when a man says that the court is shut for the day as there is a strike. He gets a note from the girl to meet him behind the temple. It starts to rain. Bondita can be seen enjoying the rain. Anirudh meets the girl and asks the girl her name. The girl refuses to tell her name but tells him that she is a Krantikari and their meeting was not a coincidence but rather a motive. She asks him to help her and also promises to compensate him.

Bondita talks about love

Bondita talks about love to the ladies and tells them that she now understands love. The ladies encourage her to profess her love to Anirudh and also to do something for him. Meanwhile, the Krantikari girl tells Anirudh she needs his help to free her other krantikari friends from prison. He asks her how can he help and she explains that she needs him to make an escape plan for her friends. She tells him if they get caught, she promises to send the money anywhere. Anirudh says if he dies, it will be for his country and agrees to help the girl. The girl says that Bondita shouldn't know about this plan.

