Barrister Babu 31 May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Finds A Way To Help Bondita

Barrister Babu 31 May 2021 written update begins with Bondita suffering from period pain and as she feels thirsty, she shouts for someone to get water for her. Tupur then arrives and tells her that she will have to drink water kept inside as everyone drinks from the same while they’re on their periods. She then says that she will open the door and then she could come out and drink water. Bondita then remembers that Thakumaa told her not to come out but as she is feeling thirsty, she goes out and drinks water.

Barrister Babu 31 May 2021 written update

Thakumaa restricts Bondita

As Bondita drinks water from the pot, Thakumaa arrives and breaks it. She then shouts at her for making the pot impure while Anirudh peeks from the side. Thakumaa then tells her not to touch it again even if she dies of thirst. She further commands her not to take bath as well to which Bondita argues with her as she feels it is important to keep the body clean. Anirudh then intervenes when he sees Thakumaa trying to beat her up. He then tries to make her believe that he can control Bondita and tells her about Babaji’s remedy. He then asks Bondita to close her eyes as he throws some sand on her and asks her to apologise to Thakumaa to which she follows the same. As they both succeed in fooling Thakumaa, she goes inside while Anirudh leaves for work.

Thakumaa wants to meet the baba

As Thakumaa comes to see Bondita, she finds Anirudh next to her and asks him whether Bondita is behaving well or not. He then tells her that she is sitting quietly to which she gets impressed and shares her wish to meet the baba. Anirudh then promises to take her to baba and even shares a fake address. Bondita then asks Anirudh about how he will arrange a baba for Thakumaa to which he says that he will arrange for a fake one.

Anirudh asks Bihari to become the fake baba

Anirudh then reaches home and meets Bihari where he asks him to dress like a baba in front of Thakumaa. However, Bihari refuses to entertain his idea. Anirudh then blackmails him that if he will not help him, Bondita will have to go through a lot of torture. Bihari’s heart melts and he states that he has a friend who is an actor and could be of great help to them. Anirudh then thanks him and thinks that now he will use Thakumaa’s own fake beliefs against her and rescue Bondita.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BARRISTER BABU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.