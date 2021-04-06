Barrister Babu 5 April 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Locks Manorama, Amid Holi Celebration

Barrister Babu 5 April 2021 written update: The episode starts with Bondhita and the others celebrating Holi. Bondhita takes on the centre stage and entertains everyone with her performance. After the dance performance, Bondhita takes some colour in her hand and approaches Anirudh to apply him colour. However, Manorama and her parents come and greet Anirudh and he notices Bondhita approaching him. Anirudh starts running around and Bondhita follows him, to apply colour. Anirudh tries to escape from Bondhita and Koyli asks her to leave him alone. However, Bondhita is adamant to apply colour to Anirudh before anyone else and make Manorama stay away from him for some time.

In Barrister Babu Written Update, Sampoorna comes to the Thandai counter and decides to add some Bhang in Manorama's glass of Thandai. She says Manorama is a two-faced person and only bhang has the power to bring out Manorama's truth in front of everyone. She adds Bhang in a glass and takes it to serve the other guests and Manorama. Meanwhile, Anirudh starts dancing and asks Manorama to join him. Bondhita gets jealous when she sees them dancing and starts dancing with Anirudh, distancing Manorama from him.

Trilochan gets angry when he sees Binoy and Sampoorna joining the kids in dancing. He starts dancing with them and Bondhita chases Anirudh, to apply colour on him. One of Manorama's teammates come to meet her and asks her for a favour, for their group. Manorama tries to talk to him, but when she finds herself surrounded by people, she signals him to go inside their house, so she could talk to him. Bondhita takes a handful of Holi colour and throws it on Anirudh when she sees Manorama approaching Anirudh with a plateful of colour.

Anirudh's happiness knows no bounds when Bondhita applies him colours but he shows that he's very angry at her. She then asks him to apply his colour but Anirudh throws the plate and walks away. Later, Sampoorna approaches Manorama and makes her drink the spiked drink. Manorama takes a sip and follows her teammate to their house. Bondhita follows Manorama and decides to lock her in her room so Anirudh can have eyes only for her during the celebration and apply her colour first. Manorama enters the house and tries to find the man disguised as a musician but fails to find him. When she enters a room, Bondhita locks her. Manorama wonders who locked her and then she hears Bondhita giggling. She requests Bondhita to unlock the door, but only in vain.

