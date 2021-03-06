'Barrister Babu' 5 March 2021 Episode Written Update: Bondhita Saves Anirudh's Life

In Barrister Babu 5 March 2021 episode, Anirudh and Azadi Express dance to entertain the audience in the fair. The British officers bring the prisoner to the spot while Anirudh and Azadi distract them. The officers dance with Azadi Expres and she manages to snatch the keys from them to release the prisoner. Meanwhile, Bondhita comes there and sees Anirudh playing with fire, to pay her school fees. The officers then notice the prisoner is free and catch hold of Anirudh. Azadi escapes and decides to shoot one of the officers to save Anirudh. Read to know what happened next in Barrister Babu 5 March written update

In Barrister Babu, Azadi realises that her gun is near the officers and she's stuck in a fix. She finds a bottle of kerosene and throws it on the officers, but it falls on Anirudh and his body catches fire. While Azadi goes ahead to save Anirudh, her partner tells her its more important to save her country, instead of Anirudh. Azadi leaves and Bondhita takes a blanket to save Anirudh. She wraps him up and takes him home alone when no one turns up to help her. The next day, Bondhita applies medicine on Anirudh's wound when Bihari babu comes and asks Bondhita to take Anirudh to the hospital, as asked by Trilochan. Bondhita refuses and says Anirudh won't like it because it's about his self-esteem.

Bihari babu leaves and Anirudh comes to consciousness after Bondhita gives him the medicines given by a doctor. Anirudh wakes up and Bondhita starts crying after seeing his condition. She asks him to promise her not to risk his life ever again. Anirudh gets up and sits when an envelope falls off from his pocket. He finds a note by Azadi thanking him to free her partner. He also finds money in the envelope which Azadi left, to pay for Bondhita's school. Anirudh shows the money to Bondhita and tells her that he managed to fulfil his mission. They hug each other and cry happily.

Trilochan comes to Bondhita and Anirudh's hut and asks them to return home. At first, Anirudh thinks about his self-esteem but when Trilochan says Anirudh can let Bondhita study, he agrees to go back home. Trilochan says its a festival for him because it is Bondhita and Anirudh's first anniversary too. Before leaving the hut, Bondhita reminisces some best moments she spent there, with Aniurdh. On reaching home, she happily shows-off her fee receipt while the others welcome them home. Anirudh gifts Bondhita a watch and she says she will soon become a 'Barrister Babu'. Anirudh feels proud of his wife who pronounces the word in the right way.

