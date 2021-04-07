Barrister Babu 6 April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Brings Bondhita On The Right Track

In Barrister Babu 6 April 2021 episode, Bondhita collides with a man and the letter he was supposed to give Manorama, gets stuck on Bondhita's clothes. The man fears Bondhita might read the letter while she questions him, what he had been doing there. The man says he lost his way and Bondhita remembers seeing a picture of him in the newspaper. She follows him after he starts running away from Bondhita. Later, Manorama manages to come out of the room and tricks Bondhita into taking the papers from her by applying colour to her.

Barrister Babu 6 April 2021 written update

In Barrister Babu 6 April written update, Sampoorna thinks of bringing Manorama out of her room since she must be completely intoxicated now. However, Anirudh gets intoxicated instead of Manorama. Trilochan tries to handle Anirudh and reminds him of his identity. He tells Anirudh that he has two wives to which Anirudh replies that he has only one wife, his second marriage was fake. This shocks everyone and Trilochan asks someone to call Anirudh's wives since he is out of his senses. Manorama and Bondhita get into a sweet argument when they come out, Sampoorna is shocked to see Manorama fine.

As soon as Manorama and Bondhita come, Anirudh says his real wife has come. Manorama wonders why Anirudh has been behaving weirdly. Bondhita prays that Anirudh regards her as his real and favourite wife. While Trilochan thinks Anirudh will call Manorama his real wife, Anirudh chooses to go to both of them and sits near Bondhita. He says Bondhita Roy Choudhary, she is my favourite and real wife. This makes Bondhita and Trilochan smile and Anirudh keeps repeating that Bondhita is his true wife. Bondhita gets happy when Anirudh expresses Bondhita as his wife while Manorama thinks about her plan. She says if her plan fails, she will be exposed. Anirudh says Bondhita is his true wife and will get a gift from him. Manorama tries to take Anirudh back home but he says he has to give something to Bondhita.

Anirudh asks Bihari and Koyli to get the gifts from his room. He gifts the typewriter to Manorama and gives a pressure cooker to Bondhita. He says she keeps focusing on the kitchen work and household chores and thus should be gifted the gift she deserves. Bondhita says Anirudh had promised her that if she learns how to make sentences he will gift her a typewriter and says she wants her typewriter and not the cooker. She promises Anirudh that she will study and work hard in becoming a Barrister. Anirudh smiles and says he wanted to hear this from Bondhita.

