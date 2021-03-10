Barrister Babu 9 March 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Breaks Bondhita's Heart With The Truth

In Barrister Babu 9 March 2021 episode, Bondhita demands an answer from Anirudh, about their marriage. Anirudh gets mad at Bondhita and explains to her that their relationship is not like other relationships and it is different. Bondhita asks him to explain how it is different when she got all signs that they have feelings for each other. Bondhita tells Anirudh that his cheeks turned red and even her cheeks had turned red which is a sign that they like each other. She tells him how he kept smiling while thinking about her. Anirudh realises that he was thinking about Manorama and smiled in front of Bondhita.

Barrister Babu 9 March written update

In Barrister Babu 9 March 2021 full episode, Bondhita asks Anirudh why he can never give her the right to become his wife. Anirudh stays calm in the beginning but ends up telling Bondhita that their wedding happened because he stopped an old tradition, adding that their wedding itself was an old illegal tradition. Anirudh leaves from there and Bondhita starts crying. She questions Trilochan whether whatever Anirudh said is true. Trilochan starts crying when he sees Bondhita's helpless face but feels discouraged to answer her questions.

Sampoorna then takes matters into her hands and decides to tell Bondhita the truth about her wedding with Anirudh. She tells her that Bondhita was supposed to get married to an old man. However, during the wedding, her husband, the old man died and her in-laws were about to burn her alive with her dead old husband. Sampoorna tells her that Anirudh came in between and saved her from falling prey to old customs. Sampoorna also tells her that Anirudh was about to get married to Saudamini, but he broke his relation for the sake of her.

Sampoorna's bitter truth breaks Bondhita's heart but she does not believe her. She says that she does not believe her wedding with Anirudh was just to stop an old custom, and moreover, her wedding is not an illegal custom, like everyone is mentioning. She runs to Anirudh to ask him if everything Sampoorna said is true. Anirudh avoids Bondhita at first but finally gives in and tells her that yes, every word Sampoorna mentioned was true.