Barrister Babu Actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni Shares Picture Of 'Sasur Ji & Bahu' Bonding

Barrister Babu actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni took to her Instagram a while ago on April 9, 2021, and shared some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the show. The picture featured her and actor Chandan Anand who plays her on-screen father – in – law as they giggled and had a good time on the sets. Read along and have a look at the post, and what Aurra has to say about it.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni shares pictures with on-screen father in law Chandan Anand

The post shared by Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni featured two picture of both her and Chandan Anand together. In the first picture, both of them giggled on something, while in the second picture they both dozed off on the sets, between the shots. The actor’s caption expressed how the two are bonding behind the scenes of the show.

The caption read, “Special bonding between sasur ji or bahu rani .... barrister babu”. It has received over 16k likes since it was shared 3 hours ago on the photo-sharing platform by Aurra. The comments under the post also have fans and friends expressing their love towards the two actors, take a look at some of them here.

Barrister Babu's latest episodes update

The recent episode of Barrister Babu that aired on April 8, 2021, had Anirudh walking in on Manorama as she read a paper related to her mission and asked her to stay careful, as there are people in the house, and they can’t find out what she is up to. Further, he asks her what he will tell his or Manorama’s parents once her plan is executed, to which she says that he doesn’t have to worry about it as Manorama will go somewhere far away from Bengal.

In the next scenes, Bondita is seen reciting the table of 23, seeing which Anirudh is happy but still says that Manorama is better than her. He also shows Bondita an essay, saying it was Manorama who typed it herself. This makes Bondita uncomfortable, and she tries to read the essay in the next scenes, only to find it difficult and realised how important education is.

Promo Source: Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni's Instagram

