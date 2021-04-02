'Barrister Babu' April 1 Written Update: Bondhita's Tactics To Trouble Manorama Backfire

Barrister Babu 1 April 2021 written update: Manorama comes to Bondhita's room with some turmeric, to apply on her forehead because he had hurt herself while hiding under Anirudh's bed. Bondhita starts teasing Manorama and they get into friendly banter. Bondhita says nobody can win from her and Manorama asks if Bondhita can touch her tongue to her nose. Bondhita tries hard while Manorama tricks her and applies turmeric on her forehead. Trilochan watches Manorama take care of Bondhita and it makes him happy.

Barrister Babu written update: Sampoorna finds Manorama in the corridor and twists her hand. She tells Manorama that she saw her helping her step-wife and she should not be doing it. However, Manorama fights back and twists Sampoorna's arms, telling her that it's her lookout if she should help Bondhita or no. She asks Sampoorna to stay in her limits and earn respect as her mother-in-law, taunting her that she knows how to teach people lessons.

The next day, Trilochan calls his daughters-in-law for the pooja and Koyli and Bihari Babu wonder who he has been calling. Bondhita assures herself that Manorama won't be able to snatch Durga maa from her and she will conduct today's pooja. She goes to Batuk and together, they plan to teach Manorama a lesson. She gets some gum and spread it on a table in Manorama's room while Batuk distracts her. Bondhita hides in Anirudh's room while Batuk is about to make Manorama sit on the glue. Anirudh comes there and the table falls on the ground. Anirudh and Manorama try to pick up the table and their hands get stuck on the table.

As they try to remove their hands from the table, Anirudh and Manorama's hands stick together and this makes Bondhita jealous. She tries to withdraw them but Anirudh questions how the glue reached their room. Trilochan calls everyone for the pooja and Anirudh suggests Manorama to go for the pooja with their hands together, however, Bondhita stops them. She gets some warm water and asks them to put their hands in the bowl, which then separates their hand.

At the temple, Anirudh insists Manorama conduct the pooja and Bondhita asks her to recite a prayer. Manorama says she does not know how to recite the prayer, to which Bondhita taunts her, but Anirudh says she can read and say it. Manorama admits she does not know how to read and write and Bondhita tries to snatch the plate from her. However, Anirudh makes Manorama conduct the pooja while he recites the prayer.

