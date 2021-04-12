'Barrister Babu' April 10 Written Update: Bondhita Saves Manorama For The Sake Of Anirudh

In Barrister Babu April 10 episode, Vaibhavi comes home and gets into an argument with Sampoorna. Meanwhile, Manorama welcomes her home and also praises her beauty and appearance. As instructed by Anirudh, Manorama tries hard to impress Vaibhavi so she invites her to the Viceroy’s party. She goes to the kitchen to get the cake but finds her cake burnt, and understands Sampoorna did it on purpose. She takes Bondhita’s cake and gives it to Vaibhavi, who gets impressed by her and calls her a cake expert. Bondhita comes and finds Vaibhavi eating her cake. She says Manorama served the cake she baked for her husband and Manorama made a cake that burnt and turned into a stone.

Barrister Babu April 10 written update

Barrister Babu written update: Manorama says she wants to apologise to Bondhita but she cannot do that because she does not want to fail in the mission. She asks Bondhita to keep quiet and tells Vaibhavi not to pay attention to Bondhita’s words. Bondhita asks Manorama to bake the cake again to prove that she has baked it. Anirudh comes there and defends Manorama, in front of Bondhita and Vaibhavi. Anirudh sends Bondhita to her room while Vaibhavi says the Thakur was right about her being entertained at the Roy Choudhary house because of these two women. Bondhita goes to her room and starts throwing things on the floor and everyone hears it. Anirudh rushes to her room and feels hurt to see Bondhita this way.

Anirudh explains to her that it was important for Manorama to steal her cake and give it to Vaibhavi as she is the only one who can get them to the Viceroy’s welcome function. Bondhita asks why is it that important to attend the function and Anirudh explains to her that it is important because their family's reputation is at stake. He says he cannot tell her everything right now but asks her to understand the situation. Bondhita nods in agreement.

She comes out of the room and tells Vaibhavi that Manorama made the cake for her. Vaibhavi says she understands and knows Manorama made it. Bondhita asks Vaibhavi if she came there to invite them for the Viceroy’s welcome ceremony and Vaibhavi says yes. She invites Anirudh and his wife for the ceremony and leaves the house. Bondhita says she lied for the sake of her husband but cannot let anyone snatch away her share of rights from her.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)