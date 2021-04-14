'Barrister Babu' April 13, 2021 Written Update: Will Bondhita Ruin Manorama's Mission?

In Barrister Babu 13 April 2021 episode, Bondhita makes a plan to wear a jacket gifted to Manorama, by Anirudh. Meanwhile, Manorama puts on a jacket and plans to kill the Viceroy and sacrifice her life for the nation. She says her motto in life is to release herself from the clutches of the British. She then notices her bomb's wire coming out from the jacket and hides it hurriedly. She says she cannot let anyone know about her plan and ruin it.

Barrister Babu 13 April 2021 written update

Barrister Babu 13 April written update: Meanwhile, Anirudh goes to check on Bondhita if she needs any help in her studies. Bihari and Koyli alert Bondhita and she pretends to be studying. Anirudh questions Bihari about his whereabouts and Bondhita saves him. Bondhita asks Bihari to go in the bathroom and tells him not to come out until she tells him. Although Bondhita pretends to be studying, Anirudh doubts her. Meanwhile, she thinks about not distancing from Anirudh again. She assures him that she will do her best and study well.

A tailor who had entered Bondhita's room is also seen hidden in the bathroom. After Anirudh leaves, Bondhita tells Koyli and Bihari that she wants to impress Anirudh by studying and scoring well in her exams. They assure her that they will manage everything else. Bondhita then allows the tailor to come out of the washroom. Anirudh feels elated that Bondhita is finally going forward with her studies, calling it commendable. He decides to take Bondhita to the interviewer again, and they agree to interview Bondhita. He says that Bondhita is now adamant about becoming a Barrister and nobody can stop her now.

The interviewer puts forth a condition in front of Anirudh and tells him that if Bondhita gets selected, she will have to go to the hostel the next day itself. Anirudh thinks about the time he spent with Bondhita but says that although he will miss her now, it is only for her better future. He decides to take Bondhita for the interview and dreams of her becoming a Barrister. Bondhita and Batuk head to meet the Viceroy. She buys him candy floss, fruits and snacks on the way and asks him not to tell anyone at home.

Batuk says Bondhita is getting a chance to meet the Viceroy and that is a good thing. He asks why she does not want to tell anyone about it. Bondhita says she wants to go on stage and welcome the Viceroy and also surprise Anirudh. Manorama stitches her jacket when Anirudh asks her what she has been hiding in her jacket. Meanwhile, Bondhita gets a matching jacket made and decides to exchange her jacket with Manorama's.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)