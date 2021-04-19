Barrister Babu April 17 Written Update: Bondhita Foils Manorama's Mission

In Barrister Babu April 17 episode, the guard stops Anirudh from going into the room. Bondita comes outside and stops Manorama from going on stage. She says she will never let her take her place. Anirudh comes to Bondhita and tells her that he knows she will always make him proud. Manorama asks Anirudh to take Bondhita away from her but Bondhita starts complaining about Manorama. She says Manorama was stealing in a room and when she tried to stop her, the latter knocked her down. Manorama asks Anirudh to take Bondhita away but Anirudh questions Manorama about her mission. He says if her mission is complete, what does she have to do now.

Barrister Babu written update: Manorama tells Anirudh that he will soon know her next motive and urges Anirudh to take Bondhita away from her. The host calls Manorama on stage but Bondhita is adamant to not let Manorama go on stage. Anirudh explains to Bondhita and tells her if she respects him, she will have to listen to him. Anirudh takes Bondhita out and she complains that he always favours Manorama. She says if he supports a wrong person, then he's the wrong person himself. Anirudh tells her that Manorama is doing something special and he cannot tell her now. Manorma goes on stage to greet the Viceroy and tries to pull the string of her jacket, but the bomb does not explode. Meanwhile, Anirudh tells Bondhita that Manorama is not doing anything wrong and she did this for a good motive.

Bondhita asks him if stealing is a good motive and Anirudh asks her to stop cribbing about Manorama. Bondhita starts playing with the bomb jacket's strings. Anirudh tries to explain to her again and says she will understand all of his efforts when she grows up. He sends her home. On the other hand, Manorama tells the Viceroy that she has a special gift for him and she runs out to get the jacket from Bondhita. She asks Anirudh about Bondhita and he says he sent her home. Manorama rushes out to get Bondhita and gets relieved when she sees her approaching.

Manorama goes to Bondhita and asks her to give the jacket back. Bondhita says Durga maa has helped her in this and now the tables have turned. Manorama asks Bondhita to return the jacket but she's adamant in not giving it back. Manorama realises that jacket has a bomb and decides to take it slow. She asks Bondhita to return the jacket, and says she's ready to give up on anything. Bondhita asks if she will return her Anirudh to her, and Manorama starts crying.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)