'Barrister Babu' April 2 Written Update: Sampoorna Creates Trouble For Bondhita & Manorama

Barrister Babu April 2 episode starts with Manorama dropping the aarti plate and she says someone purposely wanted her to drop the plate. Sampoorna asks who will do something so evil and asks Bihari who kept the aarti plate. To this, Bihari replies Bondhita kept the plate and Trilochan starts scolding Bondhita. However, she replies she did not do it and she will never try to put hurdles when it comes to Durga Maa's pooja. Manorama checks the marks on the camphor and says the Alta marks on it are not of Bondhita's little finger. She wonders who tried to cause her trouble.

Barrister Babu April 2 written update: Manorama goes to Sampoorna and asks her why would anyone want her to drop the aarti plates. She catches Sampoorna and warns her not to come in her way and also says she saved her today, even when she had proofs to get her punished. Sampoorna acts innocent and accepts her mistake, giving an evil smile to Manorama. Later, Trilochan praises Manorama and says she had every proof to prove Bondhita made a mistake today, but she saved her. He asks Bondhita to learn something from Manorama.

Later, Bondhita tries to prove to others that she is the best daughter-in-law in their family. She goes to the kitchen and explains to Manorama about the family member's choices of food and beverage. Manorama makes tea and coffee for everyone but they dislike it. Trilochan asks Bondhita to make tea for him while Somnath and Batuk ask her to make cocoa milk for him. Manorama serves coffee to Anirudh and Bondhita stops him from drinking it, saying it has malai on it. However, Anirudh drinks it, to hurt Bondhita.

Anirudh says his wife made coffee for him with love and he must drink it. He announces he will have such coffee from now on and Trilochan says Manorama has cooked for the first time in their kitchen and she must be rewarded. He asks Bondhita to give a necklace to Manorama since she manages the locker keys. Anirudh then suggests that the better daughter-in-law of their house should get the locker keys. When Trilochan hands Manorama the locker keys, Bondhita argues and takes them with her.

Anirudh pukes out the coffee and Manorama apologises for making a bad cup of coffee. Anirudh says he will make his own cup of coffee from now on because Bondhita needs to focus on her studies instead of trying to prove she's a good daughter-in-law. Bondhita cries in her room and says she will not let go of her keys. Someone throws a stone at Bondhita's room and she loses the key. While Bondhita thinks Manorama stole keys, Sampoorna says it was easy to get the keys from Bondhita.

Bondhita goes to Manorama's room and throws her things and trunk away, in an attempt to find the keys. Manorama hides her gun when Bondhita throws it and raises her hand at Bondhita, to stop her. Trilochan and Anirudh come there and don't say anything to Manorama. Bondhita cries and asks Anirudh if he has stopped protecting her now. She gets a stick and asks to hit her but Anirudh announces Bondhita will now go to Dalhousie boarding school for her further studies. He tells her she will have to give an interview tomorrow and this makes Bondhita cry.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)