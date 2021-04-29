'Barrister Babu' April 28, 2021 Written Update: Will Sampoorna's Aide Kill Bondhita?

Barrister Babu 28 April 2021 written update: Bondhita sits in her room and removes her sindoor, and changes into plain clothes. Trilochan cries when he sees her state and she tells him that she will be staying with him in the same house so he does not need to cry. Trilochan tells her that a woman with no relation cannot stay in their house and adds that Bondhita is too young to understand this. Anirudh comes to meet Bondhita and tells her that nothing or no one can change their relationship with each other. He further says that their relationship is of people connected by the heart and they do not need a name for it. While Sampoorna's aides provoke the villagers, Anirudh comes with a plan. He tells Bondhita to pack her bags and decides to drop her to the hostel the very next day. Bondhita feels sad by this decision of Anirudh.

Barrister Babu written update: Bondhita asks Anirudh why he wants to send her away. To this, Anirudh replies that he's not sending her away from him but from society. He explains to her that if she stays with him the society will create problems for her and he cannot see her hurt. Sampoorna's aides reach one of the villagers and ask him if they would tolerate their daughters going against them. They decide to bring down Anirudh's honour again. Meanwhile, Anirudh asks Bondhita to put a smile on her face.

Anirudh tells Bondhita that she should go to the Hostel and study hard to make her future bright. He says I will fight society for you and it does not matter how far you go, you can write to me and call me too, I will always reply. Meanwhile, Sampoorna's aides provoke the villagers and decide to kill Bondhita. Later, despite explaining things to Bondhita, she says she can never leave Anirudh and Tulsipur. She leaves from there and Anirudh starts crying.

The next morning, Bondhita is seen in Anirudh's room arranging books. Sampoorna informs her men that Bondhita is alone in the house and they rush to kill her. Meanwhile, Anirudh wears a sweater and approaches to show it to Bondhita. He meets Bihari on his way and the latter informs Anirudh that Trilochan is held captive by some men and they're approaching to kill Bondhita.

