'Barrister Babu' April 8, 2021 Written Update: Bondhita Realises The Value Of Education

Barrister Babu 8 April 2021 written update: Trilochan tells Bondhita that he will take care of everything in the house and she does not need to worry. He tells her he will now take care of the accounts and starts multiplying a few numbers. It then strikes Trilochan that Bondhita is good at math and asks her to solve a math problem. Anirudh intervenes and says Bondhita has some household chores to look after and she will not be able to answer the question. Bondhita realises Anirudh is taunting her and remembers when he asked her to practise math every day, to master it. Bondhita struggles to answer the question and Anirudh says Manorama will solve the problem. Manorama worries because she does not know how to read and write but Anirudh signals her and she answers the question correctly. This makes Bondhita angry and she goes to her room.

In Barrister Babu written update, Manorama decodes the letter given to her, by one of her mates. She learns how to make a bomb and someone enters the door. She hides the paper but lets out a sigh of relief when she finds out Anirudh entered the room. Anirudh tells her to be more careful the next time. Manorama says she will make sure to be more careful and was worried because of Sampoorna. Anirudh asks Manorama about her mission and says after the mission is complete, she will leave him and go away. He says after she leaves, what should he tell her parents or his parents.

Manorama says he would not have to answer that question because she will be gone forever. Anirudh asks her what she meant and she says she means she will have to leave Bengal and go away somewhere far. However, Manorama tells herself that she will have to give up on her life for the mission but Anirudh must not know about this. Later, Bondhita barges into their room and starts reciting the table of 23. Anirudh smiles but says Manorama is better than her.

He shows her an essay and says Manorama typed this herself, using the typewriter. Bondhita gets jealous and asks Manorama to read it. The paper flies out of the room and Bondhita goes back to her room irritated. She finds the paper in her room and reads it. She understands the value of education and praises Manorama, however, remembers her rivalry and keeps quiet. She decides to byheart the essay and show Anirudh that she's smart. The next day, Bondhita learns the essay and goes to Anirudh's room, only to find a photographer there. Anirudh and Manorama come out dressed as Barristers and pose for pictures. Bondhita gets jealous and sternly tells Manorama that the veil belongs to her and not Manorama.

