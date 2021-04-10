'Barrister Babu' April 9 Written Update: Bondita Vows To Become A Barrister

In the April 09 episode of Barrister Babu, we see Bondita getting furious over Manorama for wearing the lawyer’s coat. While Manorama urges to wear the suit for a picture, Bondita gets emotional over Anirudh’s dream of making her a barrister. Read the Barrister Babu 9 April 2021 written update ahead:

Bondita vows to be a barrister

The April 09th episode of Barrister Babu begins with Anirudh and Manorama suited in lawyer’s coat to take pictures. Seeing Manorama dressed in the black coat makes Bondita furious. She asks Manorama to remove the coat and gets emotional over Anirudh’s dream of making her a barrister. She promises Anirudh that no matter what, she’ll study hard and become a good barrister.

Getting back the coat, Bondita wears it. Meanwhile, Anirudh pays the photographer and is happy to see that Bondita remembers her responsibilities. Bondita gets to Batuk and tells him that she’ll be going to school and will be studying day and night to be a barrister. Anirudh gets happy with Bondita’s decision and he apologises to Manorama. She appreciates Anirduh’s determination.

Viceroy’s return

Unable to find his glasses, Trilochan is eager to read the newspaper. Bondita agrees to help him and reads out the news for him. Manorama hears the news of Viceroy’s return in the next three days. She gets reminded of her mission. She asks Trilochan about Viceroy’s welcome party. Trilochan answers that they won’t be attending the party.

Binoy reveals that Thakur is seeking revenge for his insult by not inviting them to the party. Manorama emphasises the fact that they can get an invite from Vaibhavi Devi. Trilochan feels no need to do so and assures that they won’t be going to welcome Viceroy this time. However, Manorama feels it’s important for her to visit Viceroy.

Anirudh & Manorama plan to impress the queen

Getting worried, Manorama realises that her mission would be failed if she won’t get to visit the Viceroy. Anirudh comes up with a master plan to help her out. He asks Amnorama to invite Vaibhavi Devi to their house for a small get together. Manorama gets confused but Anirudh tells her that if she impresses Vaibhavi Devi, she’ll add them to the invite list of the Viceroy’s party.

Anirudh guides Manorama to prepare cakes and cookies for the party. He asks her to complement the queen whenever needed. Manorama agrees upon the plan and gets ready to prepare the cake. Bondita sees her struggling in the kitchen and is happy to see her in trouble.

Bondita wants to prepare the cake

Bondita realises that Manorama won’t be able to make a good cake. She’s happy to see her struggling with it. However, she gets worried that Anirudh’s health might be affected due to Manorama’s cake. Without anyone’s help, Bondita prepares a cake for Anirudh and asks Koyli to hide it from Manorama’s eyes.



Image Source: A still from the show (Voot)