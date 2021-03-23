'Barrister Babu': Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni Shares BTS Video Of On-set Holi Celebration

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni aka Bondita recently shared a sneak peek of the Holi celebrations from the upcoming episodes of Barrister Babu. The coming episodes of the Colors channel popular show will feature almost the whole cast of the show dancing in the Holi fever.

Bondita teases Holi celebrations in upcoming Barrister Babu's episodes

The latest video shared by Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni showed the cast of Barrister Babu including Bondita, Anirudh, Binoy, as well as Manorama dancing at the Holi party. The cast members of the show can be seen dressed in white and practising for their dance steps. Take a look at the latest behind the scenes video shared by Bondita aka Aurra below.

Barrister Babu is one of the most popular shows on TV, currently. The show features Bondita and Anirudh's story in a unique set up. Fans love the role played by the child actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in this tv show. Take a look at how her fans and followers have reacted to her recent Instagram post.

About Barrister Babu's latest episode

In the latest episode of Barrister Babu, Bondita learns that Anirudh married Manorama and is shocked. In the March 23 episode, it is shown that Bondita notices the Manorama with vermillion and realises she has married Anirudh. Meanwhile, Anirudh apologises to Manorama for marrying her without her consent. But Manorama reveals to Anirudh that she respects him even more as he did a fake marriage for the sake of our country. However, it is not revealed why Anirudh made such a big decision of fake marrying Manorama. On the other hand, even Sampoorna, Binoy and Trilochan are also confused about Anirudh's decision to marry Manorama all of a sudden.

Barrister Babu is a social drama television series that premiered on February 11, 2020. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Barrister Babu's cast includes Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. The story revolves around a child bride, Bondita Das (Aurra), who is married to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary (Pravisht Mishra).

