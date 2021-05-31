'Barrister Babu' Fans Protest Replacement Of Aurra Bhatnagar As Bondita

Barrister Babu has rapidly become one of the popular soap operas on Indian television over the last few months. While the show has been smoothly running on television since its premiere, it was recently announced that the show would go through a minor speed bump as Kanika Mann would be replacing Aurra Bhatnagar as Bondita in the upcoming episodes. However, it appears that the viewers of this show do not agree with the decision to replace Aurra, as they made their call to retain the young actor among the social media trends.

Fans trend ‘we want Aurra as Bondita’

Aurra has received a positive response for her portrayal of the young child Bondita, who is married to a barrister named Anirudh. Fans have enjoyed her acting performance in the episodes and her camaraderie with co-star Pravisht Mishra has been highly appreciated by them as well. However, it was announced that Aurra’s tenure has come to an end as Kanika Mann would be playing the grown-up version of the character in coming episodes. The viewers have promptly taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction for suddenly taking the young artist off air.

A anidita hug to my FD hayeee sabse payara FD

Ham abhi bhi trending per hai

Thank you Jo log rat pe bhi tweet Kia ab ham ISE 100K karenge....



WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA

WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA — ࿇𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒂💫 (@Manisha_224) May 31, 2021

Bondita is just Aurra. The topic is closed to discussion



WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA pic.twitter.com/QPjEzCb0xo — Deniz Ela Eroğlu (@DenizElaEroglu) May 30, 2021

Gd mrng ab wapas trend shuru karo

WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA https://t.co/J1kaz2WIwX — Harapriya Karan (@karan_harapriya) May 31, 2021

we want aurra as bondita ❤️ 🥺 — nirupamaa13 (@nirupamaa13) May 30, 2021

Aurra is naturally Bondita... No one can do more justice to the character than her and I can say it out loud.



WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA pic.twitter.com/TINpJyHEl5 — Jo🇮🇳 (@abra_kaa_dabraa) May 30, 2021

I can't imagine someone else as ANIDITA



Anidita is incomplete without AURRA.



WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA pic.twitter.com/F532TJaf9K — Jo🇮🇳 (@abra_kaa_dabraa) May 30, 2021

They trended “WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA’ in their comments and also asked other fans of this show to join them in their petition to make Aurra stay. Some even shared a few stills from the show and mentioned that they show solidarity with the young artist. While the calls to retain her for the role might induce the makers to rethink their decision, Aurra is likely to be replaced eventually in the interests of her character’s development. However, makers are yet to announce whether they would extend Aurra’s presence in the show or not.

This Smile makes my day

She is roshogulla❤️

She is cutest, prettiest and no one Replace her in Our heart as Bondita.

She is our Bondita and always be our bondita



WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA pic.twitter.com/S2OJNfptNG — ANNIE🤍✨ (@Unknownsoul789) May 30, 2021

At Such Young Age She Potrayed The Emotions A Girl Goes Through Menstruation....Her Acting Made These Scenes So Real...We Don't Wanna Lose Her...We Don't Want Leap...@ColorsTV @mangeshk30 @ShashiSumeet @sumeethmittal



WE WANT AURRA AS BONDITA pic.twitter.com/nrgiqQ6XQV — •RishtaTeraMera• (@RishtaTeraMera_) May 30, 2021

Barrister Babu focuses on the bond between Bondita and Anirudh, as the latter fight for her right to attain education and become a barrister as well. The show is based on the pre-independence era in the state of Bengal and has focused on various negative social norms that used to take place during that period. The show had begun in early 2020 and was briefly paused due to the ongoing pandemic. However, it has currently resumed its production and aims to carry its plot forward.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'BARRISTER BABU'

