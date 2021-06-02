'Barrister Babu' June 1 Written Update: A Fake Baba Arrives And Fools Thakumaa

Barrister Babu June 1 written update begins with Baba arriving at their home and Anirudh feeling delighted on seeing him act perfectly as he learnt all the names of the members correctly. Thakumaa falls under the trap and feels baba is genuine. Baba then talks about Roopa being her loyal devotee and tells how she told him a lot about Thakumaa. Meanwhile, Bihari gestures to Anirudh about his friend who is supposed to become the fake baba.

Barrister Babu June 1 written update:

Anirudh finds the truth about baba

As Bihari asks Anirudh to come outside the room and tells him about his friend being late, Anirudh gets shocked and wonders who is that baba sitting with Thakumaa. He then thinks why did the baba call him Roopa and how does he even know about it. Bihari then tells him that this could be a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Thakumaa takes baba to Bondita and asks him to get her under control. As they go to meet Bondita, Anirudh feels that he needs to alert Bondita about the fake baba.

Baba orders to cut Bondita’s nails

As the baba reaches her room, she gets afraid and begins to hit him while the rest stand outside. Anirudh then forcefully enters the room to help Bondita where everyone sees wounds on Baba and realise they are because of Bondita’s nails. She then recalls an incident from the past when Anirudh cut her nails and she cried. Baba then tells everyone to cut her nails and says that with her nails, even evil will be cut off from her life. As Baba gets a nail cutter and cuts her nails, Anirudh brings some warm water for her.

Anirudh suspects the fake baba

As Bondita’s nails get cut, Anirudh comes and meet her and they both cry holding each other’s hands. He then tells her how another baba came instead of Bihari’s friend to which she tells him about how the baba told Thakumaa that there was a devil inside Bondita. Anirudh then suspects the baba’s intention when he realises that he will be staying at their place. Anirudh then assures Bondita that he will protect her and will not leave her alone. After a while, Thakumaa arrives to take a look at Bondita and finds Anirudh there. She then asks him to lock the door and keep the keys with him.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BARRISTER BABU

