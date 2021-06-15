'Barrister Babu' June 14 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Manipulates Bondita

Barrister Babu 14 June 2021 full episode was about Anirudh trying to convince Thakumaa to forgive Trilochan. However, Thakumaa is using Bondita to ruin the Roy Chaudhary family. She manipulates Bondita while Anirudh tries to tell her the truth. Check out the detailed Barrister Babu 14 June written update.

Barrister Babu 14 June 2021 written update

Barrister Babu June 14, 2021, episode began with Anirudh saying that he won’t let Trilochan get insulted. Thakumaa argues with Anirudh and tells him that Trilochan will have to pay for his misdeeds else Bondita won’t come to him. Anirudh accepts her condition but says that he will do what she wants and not Trilochan. Thakumaa says Trilochan did wrong and so he would be the one to bear the punishment. Anirudh says that he will try to convince Bondita. Thakumaa says that this time Bondita is in her hand and she will not let him win this time.

Thakumaa lies to Bondita

Thakumaa cries in front of Bondita. She says that she is afraid that Bondita will share the same pain as hers. Thakumaa says that she met Anirudh and Trilochan. Bondita asks about Trilochan’s apology. Thakumaa lies to her and says that Trilochan is a landlord and he won’t bow down. Thakumaa tells Bondita that her faith has made them egoistic and they faked an apology by giving her house property back. She says that if Anirudh wants to keep his promise, why he didn’t convince Trilochan to apologise?

Bondita argues with Anirudh

Bondita argues with Anirudh. She says that he has forgotten that men and women are equal. She says that she won’t meet or talk to him until Trilochan apologises. Thakumaa sees them arguing and smiles thinking that she has already said that blood relation will end Anirudh’s relation of heart. Bondita thinks of Thakumaa’s words. Anirudh says that they promised to be together and he wants Bondita to show courage. Bondita thinks that Anirudh always taught her to support the truth and that is why she is with Thakumaa.

Anirudh tries to tell Bondita the truth

Anirudh sees Bondita on the terrace and calls her out. He writes a note for her. He says that Thakumaa wants Trilochan to sit on a donkey and blacken his face to make an apology. He further asks her if that according to her is the right way to apologise. He makes a paper plane and throws it. Bondita gets the note and she read it. She starts crying while reading it.

Thakumaa says she will get Bondita married

Tapur asks Bondita to play a word game. Anirudh asks Thakumaa what she wants. Thakumaa says he should return everything to her what he has snatched. She says she will get Bondita married. Anirudh gets stunned. The episode ends with Thakumaa saying that Bondita won’t be a barrister but an ideal wife.

