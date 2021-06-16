Barrister Babu June 15 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Tricks Bondita Into Marriage

Barrister Babu 15 June 2021 full episode was all about Thakumaa tricking Bondita to get her remarried while Anirudh tries to convince her that she shouldn't use Bondita to satisfy her ego. Later, Thakumaa calls a suitable groom at home to see Bondita and tells her to make all the arrangements without telling her the actual truth. Check out the written update.

Barrister Babu 15 June written update

Barrister Babu June 15 2021 episode starts with Anirudh saying that he will not let Bondita and Anirudh’s story to end. Thakumaa says she will ensure Bondita and Anirudh’s relation gets over and get her married in a good house. Sumati asks her how she will do it. Thakumaa says it's not necessary to listen to kids, no need to show this motherly love, Bondita is lucky to get a second chance, else this miracle isn’t written in a woman’s life. She tells Sumati that she should be happy that she is thinking to get Bondita remarried.

Bondita gets to know about the marriage

Bondita comes to Thakumaa and stops her from adding oil to her medicine. Thakumaa fools Bondita that she forgot to put water. Bondita says Thakumaa has been hiding so much pain. She thinks that she never saw Thakumaa getting so weak. Thakumaa says that she will get Bondita remarried and make her go away from Anirudh forever. Thakumaa says a boy is coming to see my friend’s daughter for marriage but she is not able to prepare. Bondita says she will handle everything, groom and bride should be of suitable age for marriage.

Thakumaa tricks Bondita

Thakumaa says that the girl is sensible like her. She asks Bondita to write a letter. Bondita writes the letter. Thakumaa says that the girl’s condition is that the groom’s family should respect her. Bondita smiles and says that she wants to meet this girl. Bondita asks for girl’s name. Thakumaa says that they will not write the name as the groom’s family will not come to see her. Thakumaa comes to Anirudh. She says it’s a letter from Bondita, her education came to use. He reads the letter. She says Bondita has kept a condition, her family is important for her, so not to prepare food at his house as she will send bhoj plate. She tells Anirudh that her marriage will be fixed the next day, and she will show him how happy Bondita is as she is planning to welcome the groom’s family.

Thakumaa dresses up Bondita

Anirudh sees Bondita making all arrangements. He questions her but Bondita does not talk to him. Thakumaa says this time she has controlled Bondita in the right way. Anirudh tells Thakumaa that he thought she is a woman of principles, but he was wrong as she is sacrificing Bondita’s future for satisfying her own ego. She says that it was Anirudh who pulled her back, she is taking her ahead. Thakumaa dresses up Bondita. She asks why Thakumaa is dressing her up. Thakumaa says she should look good as she has made such good arrangements. Sumati looks on and cries. She thinks about what will happen when Bondita knows that Thakumaa is getting her remarried.

