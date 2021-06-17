Barrister Babu June 16 2021 Written Update: Bondita Refuses To Get Married

Barrister Babu June 16, 2021 full episode began with Anirudh thinking about how Thakumaa convinced Bondita for marriage. Bondita asks about the girl’s whereabouts as she sees the groom’s family. Thakumaa asks her to keep the groom’s family busy by serving them snacks. Bondita goes to the guests and the lady asks her name. Thakumaa thinks that she should do everything very smartly so that Bondita shouldn’t doubt her plan.

Thakumaa welcomes the guests

Thakumaa says Bondita made these snacks. Bondita finds the guests staring at her strangely. The lady questions Bondita and Thakumaa answers on her behalf. She asks Bondita to sing a bhajan and she does. The lady then says that the marriage is fixed from their side and Bondita would be their daughter-in-law. Bondita gets shocked after listening to this.

Bondita refuses to get married

Bondita tells Thakumaa that she needs to speak to her in private. Thakumaa goes inside with Bondita. She questions that why Thakumaa didn’t tell her that the guests are coming for her marriage. She refuses to get married and says that child marriage is wrong, that’s why Anirudh broke the relation. Thakumaa says the biggest crime is to be born as a woman and she is getting married to make her fate better. Bondita says she wants to become a barrister and so she won't get married to anyone.

Anirudh decides to take Bondita to London

Anirudh goes to the haveli. Tapur tells him that the groom’s family agreed to the marriage but Bondita refused to get married. She tells her that Bondita didn’t like Thakumaa’s lies and she said child marriage is a crime. Anirudh says one day, Bondita will become a barrister and thanks Tapur for telling him everything. Thakumaa lies to her guests. She tells them that if they like the girl, they can have the ceremony at the temple tomorrow. The lady agrees and Thakumaa gives them sweets. Anirudh gets a letter. He smiles reading that Bondita has been selected for admission to the prestigious school. The letter also asks him to confirm her admission and he thinks about how he can convince Thakumaa. Trilochan says that will Bondita won't be able to go to London in this situation. Anirudh says that he will change the situation.

Thakumaa gives Bondita a medicine

Thakumaa says no one will tell Bondita about the Ashirwad ceremony. Sumati says that Bondita will never agree for the marriage. Thakumaa asks her how she agreed before marrying an old man. Sumati says her aunty had fainted with her and locked her in the house. In the morning, Thakumaa asks Bondita to finish the food for her. Bondita eats the food and gets dizzy. Thakumaa recalls mixing medicine in Bondita’s food in an attempt to get her unconscious before the wedding. She thinks that she will get this rasam done and Bondita-Anirudh won’t be able to do anything once the marriage is completed.

