'Barrister Babu' June 17, 2021 Written Update: Bondita Calls Off Her Wedding

Barrister Babu June 17, 2021, episode began with Thakumaa asking Rimjhim to get Bondita ready for the ceremony. Sumati says that she is doing the same thing as Mami. Thakumaa argues with Sumati. She says that she wants Bondita to settle down. Sumati says that she is afraid Bondita will never respect her after this. Thakumaa says if Bondita’s future gets better then it’s fine, she wants to get her married and insult Anirudh. She just wants Bondita to settle down even if everybody hates her.

Barrister Babu 17 June 2021 written update

Thakumaa takes Bondita to the temple

Anirudh says that he is worried about Bondita. Bihari informs that he just saw Thakumaa taking Bondita to the temple by intoxicating her. Anirudh gets determined to stop her. Trilochan says he will go with him. Thakumaa makes Bondita sit in the mandap. The man asks Pandit to see Bondita’s hand. Rimjhim shows her hand and Pandit says this girl is Laxmi. Thakumaa asks Bondita to touch their feet.

Anirudh tries to stop the wedding

Anirudh and Trilochan come there to stop the wedding but a man stops Anirudh by keeping a sword on his neck. Thakumaa says they shall complete the rasam now. The man beats up Anirudh. Trilochan takes Anirudh away. Anirudh says that his relationship is not weak. Thakumaa cannot stop him from helping Bondita. He goes to the temple and rings the bell. Bondita opens her eyes and gets into her senses. She lifts her ghungat and tells everyone that she is already married.

Bondita takes a stand for herself

The groom’s father says they were informed that she's unmarried. Bondita says that Thakumaa lied and she is married, her marriage broke as child marriage is a crime now. Thakumaa tries to stop her and convince the groom’s family but Bondita shows the tattoo on her hand and says this is the proof. The lady says that they cannot accept an impure woman. The ladies start insulting Bondita and also Thakumaa. They call off the wedding and Anirudh looks on happily. He says Bondita has won her fight.

