'Barrister Babu' June 19 Written Update: Bondita Gets Trapped Because Of Thakumaa

Barrister Babu June 19 2021 episode began with Thakumaa agreeing to send Bondita for the purity test. Sumati and Tapur get stunned. Thakumaa says that she is sure Bondita is pure and she will do this ritual and come back after getting completely pure. Sumati asks Thakumaa not to put Bondita’s life in danger. Thakumaa asks is life bigger than respect and then questions Sumati that whether she can hear people calling Bondita by the wrong name.

Thakumaa says once this ritual happens no one will taunt her and she will become pure. She also asks Sumati to think of Tapur and Tupur’s future as she cannot play with their lives because of Bondita. Tapur says she will tell Bondita and Anirudh. Thakumaa catches her and locks her in the storeroom.

Thakumaa comes to Bondita and asks her to have milk. Bondita thinks that this time she needs to stay careful. Tapur blackmails Tupur and asks her to inform Anirudh. Tupur goes and informs Anirudh about Thakumaa’s plan. Anirudh says that he won’t let anything happen to Bondita. Sumati takes Bondita aside and questions her why she did not drink the milk. Bondita tells her that she does not trust Thakumaa.

Sumati gives Bondita food and feeds her. Sumati cries. Bondita asks her to eat with her but she denies. Bondita faints down. Sumati apologizes and says that society is defaming her and she cannot see this. Pandit gets Thakumaa and others to the place of the ritual. Sumati cannot let go of Bondita but Thakumaa forces her to send Bondita for the test.

Bondita is sent inside the dark place. Snakes, bats, and spiders are seen around. Anirudh comes there and takes her along. He realizes that Thakumaa has made Bondita semi-conscious. He tells Bondita to come to her senses and know that this place is dangerous. He tells her that Thakumaa and society need to change their thinking. Thakumaa, Sumati, and pandit wait outside. Anirudh protects Bondita from the storm. He sees her gone. He looks for her. A snake reaches near Bondita, while Anirudh looks on shocked.

