Barrister Babu June 2 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Keeps An Eye On The Fake Baba

Barrister Babu June 2 2021 episode begins with Anirudh trying to keep a close eye on the fake baba living in their home. As he goes to his room to check on him, he realises that he is not in his room. Anirudh then sees him sneaking out of the room and he assumes that the baba must be going to Bondita’s room. He then finds a stick and follows the baba. Meanwhile, even Thakumaa covers herself in a shawl and goes towards Bondita’s room. Anirudh, dressed as Roopa, sees the baba going towards Rimjhim’s room with Thakumaa going in the other direction.

Barrister Babu June 2 2021 written update:

Anirudh hits Thakumaa with a stick

Anirudh awaits someone to enter the room and decides that whosoever will enter, he will hit them with his stick. As he sees someone entering Bondita’s room, he hits and realises that it is Thakumaa. She then shouts at him and asks him why he hit her to which Bondita gets shocked and says that she saw a thief. Thakumaa then says that she just came to check on Bondita and covered herself with a shawl as it was cold.

Sumati arrives to meet Bondita

Later, Anirudh and Bondita suspect why Rimijhim did not shout when the baba entered her room and say that something is definitely wrong. The next day, Sumati comes to meet Bondita and says that she came to meet her as she knows that she is in pain. Bondita then cries and asks her about her mistake that has led to her being stuck in the room. Sumati then tells her that Thakumaa is doing this for her own good to which she cries more and asks her to let her sleep in her lap.

Anirudh apologises for hitting Thakumaa

Anirudh, dressed as Roopa, reaches the place where only the women take bath and meets Thakumaa. He then apologises to her for hitting her the other day. Thakumaa then asks him to wash her clothes as she goes to meet Bondita. Later on, Anirudh goes to Trilochan and asks him to distract Thakumaa by arguing with her so that he can easily keep an eye on the baba without Thakumaa’s interference. As he watches the baba, he sees that he is giving chillies to Bondita to control her. As he tells her to have the chillies, Bondita recalls how Anirudh taught her not to bear injustice.

