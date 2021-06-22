'Barrister Babu' June 21 Written Update: Anirudh And Bondita Try To Elope

Barrister Babu June 21 2021 episode starts with Anirudh getting worried for Bondita. She gets lost and does not see the snakes approaching her. Sumati thinks that only some time is left for morning aarti, she can handle this for more time and then this stain will get cleared up. Anirudh gets a stick and ties a cloth to it. He pours oil on the cloth and ignites the fire. He makes the snakes go away.

Barrister Babu June 21, 2021 written update

Anirudh try to save Bondita

He says that Thakumaa has gone blind because of the customs, she wants revenge, how can she regard a girl as impure when she is a woman herself. He tells Bondita that he has come and nothing will happen to her. The fire torch gets blown off. Anirudh hears some sound as the bats' attack. Anirudh tries to defend while Bondita walks towards the snakes again. He gets stunned as he sees a tiger coming towards Bondita. Sumati and Thakumaa get scared hearing the tiger’s roar.

Anirudh runs towards Bondita and holds her safe. He gets scared seeing the tiger. The tiger roars and walks towards them. Anirudh prays for Bondita and as the tiger runs to jump, he continues to chant. The tiger stops and calms down. Anirudh tells Bondita that her Durga Maa saved her. He takes Bondita out as pillars start to fall. Bondita walks ahead lost. Another pillar falls over, she screams. Sumati calls her out and asks Thakumaa to let her go inside. Thakumaa denies and asks her to wait

Bondita gets to know about the truth

Anirudh asks Bondita that is she okay. Bondita screams. He says he has come over to save her. Bondita looks around and recalls Sumati feeding her sweets. He says Thakumaa has sent you here for purity as she thinks she is impure. He tells her that this is all nonsense and no girl can be impure. Bondita recalls her promise to Thakumaa and says she won’t go with Anirudh. She says that she has promised Thakumaa that she won’t talk to you until Trilochan apologizes to her. She says but she said that Trilochan didn’t apologize to her and instead gave her the house papers to compensate for the insult.

Anirudh and Bondita run away

Sumati hears the shankha and says that let’s go inside and get Bondita. Anirudh tells the truth to Bondita about how Trilochan apologised to Thakumaa but instead, she asked him to sit on a donkey and come to her house and then she will forgive her. Anirudh also reveals that Thakumaa is just doing all this to take revenge on Trilochan and Anirudh. Bondita cries and apologizes to him. They see Thakumaa and Sumati coming inside the cave. He says they have to run away from here and asks Bondita to come along.

