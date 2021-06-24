'Barrister Babu' June 23 2021 Written Update: Bondita Refuses To Take Medicines

Barrister Babu June 23 2021 episode starts with Bondita crying and accusing Thakumaa. Bondita says that her pain is less than the pain of the fact that Sumati cheated her by feeding her medicines in the laddoos. Sumati cries and says that she did it all because Thakumaa asked her to do it. Trilochan comes to the police station and scolds the inspector. He allows Trilochan to meet Anirudh.

Thakumaa gives money to the Pandit to find a suitable groom for Bondita as she is pure now. Trilochan meets Anirudh and asks him if he is fine. Anirudh says that he is worried for Bondita as Thakumaa promised that she will get Bondita married to someone. Trilochan is worried. Bondita prays to Durga Maa for Anirudh. Tapur comes there and asks her to have food. She then enquires Bondita about her wound. Tapur tells her that she should call Thakumaaa for aid. Bondita asks her to not tell anyone about her wound.

In the morning, Sumati asks Thakumaa about the groom. Thakumaa says Bondita’s marriage will happen and she threatens Tapur to say nothing to Bondita right now. Thakumaa meets the guy’s parents. As the groom’s family question about Bondita being educated, Thakumaa promises to give them dowry. Anirudh gets frustrated in the jail and shouts at the inspector to let him out so that he can save Bondita. The groom agrees to marry Bondita. Thakumaa asks them to see Bondita in the mirror as she is in her prayers.

Bondita hears Trilochan and thinks to ask about Anirudh. Trilochan apologizes to Thakumaa and tells her that if she wants to hurt someone that is him and not Bondita or Anirudh. Thakumaa brings the ashes and asks him to put it on his face. Bondita stops Trilochan and says that she won’t let Roy Chaudhary's family get insulted.

Trilochan says that he will do this for Bondita and Anirudh, but she says no. Trilochan blesses her and leaves. Thakumaa says she got a chance to insult them and Bondita failed her. Thakumaa sees Bondita’s wound. She asks what happened to her. Thakumaa asks Rimjhim to get the first aid box. Sumati comes and asks what happened. Bondita says this wound is given to her by Sumati and Thakumaa during the purity test.

Thakumaa makes medicines for her. Bondita says she doesn’t want the medicines; the wound of her heart won’t heal. Thakumaa stops her and says it will be big trouble if the infection spreads. Bondita says she won’t take the medicines from Thakumaa, she has to take back the blame and get him out of the jail. Thakumaa says she can’t do this. She asks them to catch Bondita. Bondita throws the medicines.

