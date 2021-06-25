Barrister Babu June 24 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Gets Aid For Bondita

Barrister Babu June 24 2021 episode starts with Bondita hiding herself in a room and Sumati and Thakumaa convincing her to get the aid. Bondita says that she won’t open the door and get the aid until they free Anirudh from the jail. Thakumaa says that she knows to break her rigidity, she will have to break the door. Bondita says that she will jump from the window if Thakumaa breaks the door. Sumati asks Thakumaa not to do anything. She says Anirudh is much important to Bondita.

Anirudh gets released from jail. Thakumaa says that she takes back the complaint, prepare the papers and she will sign. Anirudh and Trilochan think about what’s going in her mind. She signs the papers and leaves. Trilochan asks Anirudh to come home. Sumati asks Bondita to get the aid. Bondita refuses. Thakumaa comes and tells her that she has freed Anirudh. Tapur asks Anirudh to talk to Bondita. Anirudh signals Bondita by flickering the light of the lamp. Bondita sees it and smiles. She opens the door. Thakumaa goes to do her aid. She asks Anirudh to come out. Bondita smiles seeing Anirudh.

Thakumaa takes Bondita and applies the medicine to her wound. Trilochan says that Thakumaa is changing as she allowed Anirudh to see Bondita. Anirudh says she won’t change easily, something is going on in her mind. Sampoorna comes and says sorry as she got late. She says that they are going back to Tulsipur. Trilochan asks her who told her this. She says Thakumaa fixed Bondita’s alliance, so they have to go back. Anirudh asks how she found out. She says that she got to know from the tailor. Bondita’s bridal clothes are also getting stitched there. Anirudh says he knew Thakumaa won’t change.

Thakumaa asks Bondita to agree to marriage but she fuses. Anirudh comes and says that he won’t let this marriage happen. Anirudh asks Bondita to refuse the groom’s family. Bondita falls down. Sumati shows Bondita’s wound to Anirudh. Anirudh asks Thakumaa to see the result of her deed. He says he will get a doctor. Doctor checks Bondita and gives the medicines.

Rimjhim thinks it's Thakumaa’s plan. Anirudh asks the doctor about Bondita’s health. Doctor says it’s good that he called him at the right time. He says they have to cut Bondita’s leg to stop the infection as that is the only way to save her life. Tapur says that her marriage is fixed. Bondita says that Anirudh is with her and he won’t let child marriage happen. Anirudh asks for another way to save Bondita but the doctor denies that there is no other way.

Bondita says to Tapur that Anirudh won’t let this marriage happen. Anirudh comes. Bondita asks Anirudh to console Tapur who's crying. She says to Tapur that she will get fine. He asks her not to play games that need her to run. Anirudh cries and asks Tapur not to worry, he says he will take her to Kolkata and get her treated, and her leg will get fine.

