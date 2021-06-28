Barrister Babu June 26 2021 Written Update: Will Anirudh Save Bondita This Time Around?

Barrister Babu is a popular social drama which revolves around a child bride, Bondita Das, who is married to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary, while Anirudh fights against society for her education to become a barrister. The Barrister Babu June 26 2021 episode shows Bondita waiting for Anirudh to come save her, while Anirudh wallows in some self-pity. Read the Barrister Babu June 26 2021 written update below -

Barrister Babu 26 June written update

The episode begins with Bondita calling Anirudh, who refuses to pick up her call since he doesn't have the courage. When Bihari refuses to answer the call and tell Bondita how Anirudh doesn't want to talk to her, Trilochan decides to take on the task himself. When she calls again only to hear from Trilochan that Anirudh does not want to speak to her, she cries and disconnects the call.

On the other hand, Anirudh is upset since he left Bondita and does not know what to do next. A young and scared Bondita wonders what to do next, and decides to put her faith in the goddess Durga. Thaku maa tells Bondita to start getting ready for her impending "child marriage", and she obeys.

Back home, Anirudh imagines Bondita sitting next to him and cries about how he did her wrong. He also thinks about how he wanted to make her a Barrister, but left her half way into it. Meanwhile, Bondita confronts Thaku maa, when the latter asks her who she thinks is right and wrong in the situation.

Bondita talks about how Anirudh is right, as he has helped her multiple times and tells Thaku maa that she still has faith in him enough, to know that he will come and rescue her. Bondita also reveals to Thaku maa that she's well aware of the blackmail and everything else that she did, in order to drive Anirudh out of town. She also recalls talking to the doctor who fixed her leg, who tells her what happened between Thaku maa and Anirudh, in a flashback scene.

Bondita then tells Thaku maa that she will listen to whatever is asked of her now, because she knows that Anirudh will come and save her. She also tells Thaku maa that she knows that the latter forced Anirudh to leave. She also recites an old mythical story about Prahlad and how his devotion to Vishnu had won in the end, citing that Anirudh will save her just like Vishnu did Prahlad and Thaku maa smiles.

Image - Still from Barrister Babu

