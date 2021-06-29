Barrister Babu June 28 2021 Written Update: Will Anirudh Leave For London?

Barrister Babu is a popular social drama which revolves around a child bride, Bondita Das, who is married to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary, while Anirudh fights against society for her education to become a barrister. The Barrister Babu June 28 2021 episode shows Anirudh leaving for London, while Bondita keeps her faith in him and awaits his arrival so he can come and save her. Read the Barrister Babu June 28 2021 written update below -

Barrister Babu 28 June written update

The episode begins with Bondita waiting for Anirudh to arrive, as she was in the last episode. On the other hand, Anirudh meets with his friend Salim and cries about how he can't help Bondita anymore. He tells him he has lost and that he is a coward.

Bondita, who is about to be forced into marriage, sits for her "haldi" ceremony. Right before the ceremony, she writes a letter to Anirudh, asking him to save her and change her life. Meanwhile at home, Trilochan and Bihari save Anirudh from himself as he says he doesn't want to live anymore, now that he can't make Bondita a barrister.

Anirudh then decides to leave for London, while Bondita's letter filled with pleas to receive education and have a bright future, makes its way to his house. Thaku maa, on the other hand, gives Shomik a gun and tells him to shoot Anirudh if he tries to stop the marriage in any way.

Bondita runs into Sumati, who gives her her blessings. Bondita tells her about how she knows that Anirudh will save her, since she sent him a letter. Sumati tells Bondita not to keep false hope, since it would devastating.

As Anirudh is leaving, the postman appears and falls to the ground with the letters all mixed up. Bihari helps the postman and asks him if they received any letters, and the postman tells them they didn't. Meanwhile, Thaku maa welcomes the guests for the wedding, and the groom's dad tells them that according to their rituals, the bride must dress as Maa Durga.

On the way to the airport, Anirudh's car breaks down when a girl in a durga costume calls him a liar. As he defends himself another girl comes up and tells him he broke his promise. He then faints before believing that he was talking to Maa Durga herself, defending his situation.

As he wakes up, a lady comes up to him and gives him Bondita's letter saying it had fallen next to him. Anirudh finally receives the letter Bondita wrote asking him to save her from this life. On the other hand, Bondita waits patiently for Anirudh's arrival thinking that the goddess Durga will not break her trust.

Image - Still from Barrister Babu

