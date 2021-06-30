'Barrister Babu' June 29, 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Finally Arrives To Save Bondita

Barrister Babu is a popular social drama which revolves around a child bride, Bondita Das, who is married to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary, while Anirudh fights against society for her education to become a barrister. The Barrister Babu June 29 2021 episode shows, Anirudh who finally shows up to save Bondita from the ridiculous custom of child marriage. Read the Barrister Babu June 29 2021 written update below -

The episode begins with Thakumaa asking Shoumik to keep an eye on Bondita. When a man enters in a tiger's costume for the ritual, Thakumaa gets suspicious and asks to see the man's face. However, the person she looks at turns out to be someone other than Anirudh.

Anirudh, who really has snuck in a tiger costume, show's a glimpse of his face to Bondita, who smiles. Thakumaa, still uncertain, asks Shoumik to check everyone's face beneath the costumes. When he uncovers Anirudh's mask, the latter begs him to not tell anyone as he's only trying to help. Bondita also requests Shoumik and tells him that she has dreams for her future and does not wish to go through with the wedding.

When Thakumaa asks Shoumik if Anirudh is here, he lies to her and tells her that he's left India forever. Anirudh tries to then make a quick escape with Bondita, as he hides her and promises that she will be educated. As they reach the railway station, Thakumaa at home discovers Bondita to be gone and is filled with rage.

Meanwhile, Anirudh and Bondita are stopped at the station by the latter's mother, Sumati, who points a gun at Anirudh. Sumati then tells Bondita to stand by her side, however, she begs her mother to let her live her dreams. Anirudh pleads with Sumati as well, and begs her to not stop Bondita from having a bright future.

Bondita also explains how she plans to use her future education to stop injustice with other women. Back home, the groom's family get impatient and warn Thakumaa that there will be consequences if something was to go wrong. Thakumaa, under a pretense to bring Bondita from her room, leaves to look for her.

On the other hand, Sumati asks Bondita to choose between her and Anirudh, who chooses her mother. She apologizes to Anirudh and tells him that she's ready to leave with her mother. Thakumaa then appears and yells at Anirudh, applauding Sumati. However, the tables turn when Sumati points the gun at Thakumaa instead.

Sumati then asks Bondita to run away with Anirudh and follow her dream to become a barrister. She explains that Bondita chose her mother over her dreams, however, she chooses her daughter's dreams instead. Anirudh and Bondita board the train and leave.

