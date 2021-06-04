'Barrister Babu' June 3, 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Finds Out About Showmik's Truth

Barrister Babu June 3, 2021, full episode starts with Bondita refusing to eat chillies. Thakumaa says that If she won’t, Tapur will have to eat it. Bondita then stops Tapur and eats the chillies. Tapur comes to Thakumaa and tells her that someone has put garbage in front of their house. Thakumaa says she will punish the neighbour. Trilochan and Bihari wait for Thakumaa. They recall keeping the fish bones outside the house.

Barrister Babu 3 June written update

Thakumaa gets into an argument

Thakumaa brings the gun and shoots the teacup. Trilochan asks Bihari to get the gun and he shoots somewhere else. Thakumaa and Trilochan argue with each other. Thakumaa asks him to sweep the floor and says that as he has thrown the fishbone, he should be the one to sweep. Anirudh tricks Rimjhim as he says that he forgot to tell something important to Thakumaa. Rimjhim asks what and Anirudh says that he got a man’s hair in her room. Rimjhim gets stunned and asks Anirudh about the hair. He says that he kept it near the pillow. Rimjhim then leaves the conversation saying that she wants to make lunch and Baba follows her. Anirudh asks Tapur to go out as Thakumaa is calling her. Anirudh then gives water to Bondita.

Anirudh tricks Rimjhim and Baba

Anirudh thinks about Baba and Rimjhim as they look for the hair. Rimjhim tells Baba that she doesn’t want to become a widow. Baba says that she is his wife and she should think about saving him. Anirudh thinks that this fake Baba is Bondita’s Kaka and Rimjhim’s husband. Bondita asks about the fake Baba’s truth and gets stunned to know that he is her Shomik Kaka. Anirudh says that he will bring his truth out in front of Thakumaa. Bondita stops him and asks Anirudh to find out how Shomik knows about Roopa getting Baba home.

Anirudh finds out about Shomik's truth

Anirudh comes to Baba and tells him that he should be scared of him as he knows Baba’s secret. Anirudh says that you are Shomik Babu and not any Baba. Baba denies and Anirudh pulls his beard. Shomik begs him not to tell Thakumaa as she only lets him meet his own wife on Grahnakshatra as she believed that they can have a son if they do so. Anirudh questions him that how he knows about Roopa’s fake story and he says that Rimjhim had seen her.

Anirudh gets Bondita's room keys

Anirudh agrees but asks Shomik to give keys to Bondita’s room and then he might keep his secret safe. He says that he is worried about her and he wants to get freedom for Bondita. Shomik questions him why he cares about Bondita. Anirudh disguised as Roopa says because he is a woman and so he is able to understand Rimjhim’s pain. Anirudh says he pities Bondita’s state. Shomik apologises and Anirudh asks for the keys. Shomik gives the keys and Bondita sees Thakumaa coming.

