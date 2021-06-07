Barrister Babu June 5 2021 Written Update: Rimjhim Gets To Know About Roopa's Truth

In Barrister Babu June 5, 2021, episode, Anirudh is trying to get Bondita out of the house and so he tricks Thakumaa with the help of Shomik who is disguised as a baba. Rimjhim sees Anirudh shaving. She tells Thakumaa that Roopa is a man as she has seen him shaving.

Barrister Babu 5 June written update

Anirudh tricks Thakumaa

Barrister Babu June 5 2021 episode began with Thakumaa scolding Bondita for saving her and making her impure. She asks Bondita to apologize. Bondita argues with Thakumaa and tells her that she saves the lives of so many people in Krishannagar by giving them medicines and therefore she did a favour to them by saving Thakumaa’s life. Thakumaa raises her hand to slap Bondita but Anirudh and Shomik come there. Anirudh says don’t beat her, Baba Ji would have a solution. Thakumaa asks Shomik to tell her some solution for the problem. Shomik says the patient will tell the treatment herself. Bondita recalls Anirudh’s words and says jungle havan.

Shomik tells that Bondita need to go to the jungle

Shomik says she has to do a havan in the jungle alone then she will change. Thakumaa denies and says she can’t go out during her periods. Anirudh says if Baba ji is saying he would be right. He then proposes to go with Bondita. Thakumaa tells Baba ji how she can send Bondita alone. Shomik says family can’t go along but Roopa is a servant. Thakumaa agrees and asks to make preparations for the havan.

Rimjhim sees Roops shaving

Shomik questions Anirudh that why he wants to take Bondita out. Anirudh tells him that he just wants Bondita to have some fresh air. Bondita smiles and signals Anirudh to shave once. Anirudh says he has to go to the haveli to shave. She tells Anirudh to take the shaving kit from the storeroom and shave. Rimjhim comes there and gets shocked finding that Roopa is a man. She thinks about telling Thakumaa. As Anirudh and Bondita leave, Thakumaa asks where is Rimjhim. She meanwhile gets hurt in the showroom.

Rimjhim tells the truth to Thakumaa

Anirudh thinks Thakumaa doesn’t know that they are going to the visa office and if they get late office can get shut. He signs Shomik and Baba ji says to hurry up as mahurat is passing. Anirudh and Bondita leave. Thakumaa promises Baba ji to give him some food and ghee. Anirudh and Bondita reach the visa office. He says we will get a passport and visa. Bondita encourages him as he gets worried. Thakumaa goes to open the door and sees Rimjhim with black powder on her face. She shouts ghost and beats her. Rimjhim identifies herself and also reveals Roopa's real identity. When Rimjhim shows her the proof, Thakumaa calls for Roopa.

