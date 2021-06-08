Barrister Babu June 7 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Escapes Thakumaa's Trap

In Barrister Babu June 7, 2021, episode, Thakumaa gets to know that Roopa didn't take Bondita to the jungle. She tries to find them. Roopa and Bondita come home and Anirudh runs after knowing that Thakumaa knows about him. Anirudh tricks Thakumaa making her believe that she killed Roopa.

Barrister Babu 7 June written update

Thakumaa goes to find Roopa

Barrister Babu June 7, 2021, episode began with Anirudh telling Bondita that she will be studying in London as she would get the visa and she will soon be there. Rimjhim tells everyone that Roopa is a man and they must go to find Bondita. Thakumaa says she will find Roopa and asks everybody to check if she has stolen anything.

Thakumaa gets to know that Roopa and Bondita didn't go to the jungle

Rimjhim consoles Sumati. She says no jewellery is missing and she does not know what’s precious in Bondita that she took her away. Bondita tells Anirudh that she is nothing without him. Thakumaa comes home and tells Sumati that Roopa and Bondita didn’t go to the jungle. Anirudh then gets Bondita home. Tupur sees them and informs Thakumaa about their arrival.

Bondita finds that Thakumaa knows about Anirudh

Thakumaa wonders if Roopa will get alert if they confront him suddenly. They still aren't aware of why he was disguised as a female and they must find it out beforehand. Thakumaa comes out of the house and asks how did the havan go and Anirudh says it was good everything happened smoothly. Bondita sees the blade in Rimjhim’s hand and gets to know that Thakumaa knows Anirudh’s truth. Bondita then signals him to look at Rimjhim and she becomes aware of their plan.

Thakumaa kills Roopa?

As Thakumaa comes close to him, Anirudh runs away. Thakumaa runs after him while Bondita throws stone at Trilochan’s window. Thakumaa chases Anirudh but he enters the place where women take bath. Thakumaa catches his saree while Anirudh falls into the water. After a while, Thakumaa gets shocked as she sees sarees flowing in the pool and believes that she killed her.

Anirudh tricks Thakumaa

Anirudh recalls Bondita thanking him for taking her to the lake for a bath. She says you are taking a big risk. Anirudh says yes, Trilochan worries for me. She says we should end this drama. Bondita stops Anirudh from going into deep water. Anirudh says she thinks he can’t swim. Bondita tells him to change his skills into a plan. She then narrates the whole plan. The flashback ends and Anirudh says Bondita made a great plan as they successfully tricked Thakumaa.

