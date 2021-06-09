Barrister Babu June 8 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Promises To Change Thakumaa

In Barrister Babu June 8, 2021, episode, Anirudh enters Thakumaa's house and tells her that he knows she killed Roopa. Thakumaa gets scared and agrees to whatever Anirudh says. On the other hand, Shomik's truth comes out in front of Thakumaa and she asks him and Rimjhim to leave the house.

Barrister Babu 8 June written update

Anirudh tells Thakumaa that he knows her secret

Barrister Babu June 8, 2021, episode began with Thakumaa saying that she couldn’t catch Roopa. Anirudh recalls Thakumaa’s words and enters her house. Rimjhim sees him and says that he has forgotten Thakumaa’s condition. Anirudh mentions that he has not forgotten anything, he is just here to talk to Thakumaa alone. Thakumaa asks him to leave but he says that he knows the secret of Roopa’s murder.

Thakumaa lies to Anirudh but he says that he knows that she has killed Roopa. She refuses to believe him. Anirudh then says he has a witness who saw her pushing Roopa inside the pool. Thakumaa says that Roopa was a man in disguise and there are females living in her house, so he broke her trust.

Anirudh promises to change Thakumaa

Anirudh says that he gets it that the man did wrong to her but still the fact remains that she killed someone and she is a murderer. He adds that he is not here to scare her but if this goes to court, she would need a barrister and therefore Thakumaa would need him. He gives her his card.

Before leaving, Anirudh asks Thakumaa to allow Bondita to meet him. She denies it but reluctantly agrees later after recalling Anirudh’s words. Thakumaa asks Bondita to go and meet Anirudh. Bondita questions Anirudh about how Thakumaa allowed her to meet him. Anirudh tells her that Thakumaa will change and so will her thinking. He also asks Bondita to keep Roopa’s secret with her. He adds that he will change Thakumaa and a new story will be written.

Thakumaa finds out Shomik's truth

Shomik and Rimjhim go to talk. Anirudh’s card flies outside and Thakumaa goes to switch on the lights. Thakumaa sees Shomik and removes his beard and fake wig. She gets stunned and beats him with a stick. Thakumaa asks them to leave the house. Thakumaa then comes to meet Anirudh at the library.

Anirudh's three conditions for Thakumaa

She says that she cannot go to jail. Anirudh says he will keep his mouth shut but he has three conditions. He says first that Thakumaa will not break her family and won’t remove Shomik-Rimjhim from the house. Thakumaa accepts it. He says second is that she will tell Mukhiya that she takes back the condition of cutting his hands. He says the third condition will be to take Bondita with him to the Roy Choudhary haveli.

