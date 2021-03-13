'Barrister Babu' March 12 Written Update: Bondita Gets Happy As Vermillion Falls On Her

In Barrister Babu 12 March 2021 episode, Bondita plans on getting Anirudh back. She also determined to get him to fill the partition of her hair with the magical vermillion at the hands of Anirudh. She has been taking advice from Tricholan on how to save her marriage from the wreckage and has been implementing that advice as well.

Barrister Babu 12 March 2021 written update

Manorama arrives in time as the groom's family is going to come to see her. As soon as Anirudh sees her, he starts blushing. In the next scene, Bondita lies to Anirudh about having a headache. She asks him to massage her head with special medicine. Surprisingly, it is not a medicine but the magical vermilion that she had bought from the market after school. But Anirudh is unaware of this. She asks him to fetch the bottle and apply it to the middle partition of her hair. Just as Anirudh was about to do that, Sampoorna comes into the room. She sees what Bondita is up to and reveals the truth of her actions to Anirudh.

Anirudh gets angry after hearing this. He scolds Bondita for taking these measures to save their marriage. He also tells her that they will start a new life together where she does not perform these activities. Bondita agrees with him but asks him why is he reluctant in applying vermillion in her hair's partition. Every family member arrives in their room and Bondita brings all the 50 packets of the magical vermillion she got. She also asks Anirudh to apply it to her hair. Anirudh refuses to do so. Tricholan chimes in by saying applying the vermillion is every married woman's right.

Anirudh explains that child marriage is wrong and should not be motivated. Bondita keeps insisting Anirudh that he apply the sindoor to her hair. But he patiently keeps refusing. Bondita also does not budge and finally Anirudh's anger reaches its peak. Anirudh angrily throws the packets in the air and they tear spilling its contents on Bondita. She gets very happy and considers it to be Maa Durga's blessings. Everybody gets happy as they see this as Bondita and Anirudh's reunion.

Image courtesy- A still from the show