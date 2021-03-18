'Barrister Babu' March 17 Written Update: Bondhita Makes An Innocent Request To Anirudh

In Barrister Babu 17 March 2021 full episode, Anirudh sees Bondhita getting her arm tattooed and notices the pain she is going through. He stops her but its too late since Bondhita has already inked their names on her arm. Bondhita innocently tells Anirudh that their names won't be erased at any cost now. Later, at night, Anirudh comes to Bondhita's room when she's asleep and applies turmeric on her wound. It hurts him to see her in pain and he pities her. Bondhita wakes up and asks him if it hurts him to see her in pain, why does he not accept her.

Barrister Babu March 17, 2021 written update

Barrister Babu written update: Anirudh tells Bondhita that he does not like seeing her go through all of this. He says he cares for her but that does not mean he will accept her as his wife, because that is illegal. Bondhita then makes a request to Anirudh and asks him to withdraw the proposal he made in court. Anirudh refuses to do so and says he will never back off from his decision because he understands child marriage is a wrong practice and he makes sure it will stop soon.

Later, Bondhita overhears a few women telling Manorama that she must fast for her husband. They tell her that she must not eat anything the entire day and later go to the Shiva temple on top of a hill, to seek blessings from the lord. They tell her that the way to the temple is dangerous and is filled with wild animals and if a woman reaches the temple safely, she will be blessed with a happy marital life. Bondhita hears this and decides to go to the temple all by herself.

Meanwhile, Anirudh goes to Bondhita's school and the principal complains that Bondhita does not pay attention to her studies these days. The principal tells Anirudh that she might fail her exams if she does not pay attention to academics. Anirudh assures the principal that Bondhita will pay attention to her studies and also attend school regularly. Anirudh rushes home and calls out for Bondhita. He asks Koyli, Bihari babu, and Trilochan if they saw Bondhita. They deny seeing her the whole day and also tell Anirudh that they don't know what she is up to, today.

Bondhita starts her journey to the temple and the heat makes her feel dizzy. The thorns and stones on the way to the temple, pierce through Bondhita's little feet but she decides not to give up and make her way to the temple, safely. Anirudh reaches Bondhita's room and looks for her. He fumes at Trilochan and tells him how he keeps manipulating Bondhita, and that is affecting her studies. Anirudh checks the plate of food in Bondhita's room and realises she has not eaten anything since morning and now its almost evening. Anirudh worries for Bondhita and questions everyone about her absence, but no one utters a word because of his anger. On the other hand, a snake's presence on her way to the temple scares Bondhita.