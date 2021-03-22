Barrister Babu March 22, 2021 Written Update: Is Anirudh Married To Manorama?

Barrister Babu March 22 2021 written update: Anirudh decides its time for him to get into action. He dresses up as a dacoit and scares everyone, telling them that he would marry Manorama. Sampoorna decides to escape from the location since its dangerous for them. Trilochan agrees with her and decides to take Bondhita with them too. Sampoorna's parents ask them to help their daughter and Bondhita decides to stay back, to help them and wait for Anirudh. She then makes a slingshot and hits one of the dacoits, who happen to scare them in a large group. However, it turns out that the group of dacoits were just a bag of potatoes. Bondhita then announces that the dacoit is alone and he has not come with any group or so. Trilochan then takes matters into his hand and forces the dacoit to reveal his identity. Everyone is left shocked when the dacoit turns out to be Anirudh.

In Barrister Babu March 22 2021 full episode, Manorama gets consciousness and is shocked at the turn of events. The people present at the wedding taunt Anirudh for abducting a girl and marrying her. While the ladies also scold him for his behaviour, Trilochan is left shocked. Anirudh tells everyone that he's not a great man and is just a normal human. He says he walks according to his principals and would never do anything society wants him to do. He asks the pandit to start chanting the mantras and starts the wedding procedures with Sampoorna.

As Anirudh and Sampoorna start taking their wedding rounds, Bondhita stops him and tells him that he cannot marry anyone else while she's still his wife. Anirudh says nobody can stop him from marrying Manorama and he goes on with the wedding ceremony. Bondhita is left hurt and worried and she faints. While everyone else looks worried for Bondhita, Anirudh feels bad for her too. Bondhita wakes up from her sleep and screams, realising she is at home. She recollects what happened and starts praying. She wishes to never witness such a bad day in her life.

Koyli and Bihari Babu come to check on Bondhita because she screamed. She tells them that she saw a bad dream and wish she never sees it again. However, Bondhita leaves her room to check on Anirudh. At the door, she finds a pitcher pot at the entrance and wonders if her dream has come true. As she progresses towards Anirudh's room, she finds footprints towards his room, which worries her a lot.