Barrister Babu March 25 Written Update: Sampoorna Hurts Bondhita By Stating Facts

In Barrister Babu March 25 episode, Anirudh closes the door on Bondhita's face and she calls him out. Anirudh tries hard not to face Bondhita and finds it difficult to go out. He starts crying helplessly and wishes to tell Bondhita the real reason behind his fake marriage. He wishes Bondhita forgives him. Trilochan feels sympathy for Bondhita and says to himself that he cannot find a way to make Bondhita understand the current situation. The next morning, Bihari serves tea to Trilochan and the latter scolds him for making a bad cup of tea. Bihari tells Trilochan that Bondhita did not make tea in the morning because she's upset.

Barrister Babu latest episode written update: Anirudh comes out and asks Trilochan why the house is not decorated. He asks Trilochan to decorate the house and get ready as they have to welcome his wife Manorama. He deliberately speaks loudly for Bondhita to hear him and inside her room, Bondhita closes her ears when she hears Anirudh's voice. Manorama is seen in her room, getting ready and an earring falls down. She bends to pick it up when Sampoorna enters her room to check Manorama's box, to see what kind of jewellery and other stuff she brought from her house.

Manorama notices Sampoorna in her room and when she sees Sampoorna approaching her box, she rushes and closes the lid of the box, hurting Sampoorna. Sampoorna tells Manorama that she came in to check on her and Manorama replies that she likes to do her own work. Sampoorna taunts Manorama that Anirudh likes independent girls. Meanwhile, Bondhita locks herself in the cupboard to avoids participating in any ritual. Later, Sampoorna tells Manorama that Bondhita should conduct the ritual but she's jealous of Manorama. Sampoorna tries to check Manorama's box again but the latter tries to distract Sampoorna. After Sampoorna leaves, Manorama thinks to herself that she cannot let anyone know about her secret.

Sampoorna then goes to Bondhita and manipulates her against Anirudh. She calls Bondhita to do the rituals but the latter says she would not come out of the cupboard until Anirudh apologises to her. Sampoorna says Anirudh will never come to her because he has a new wife and will be prioritising her over Bondhita. Bondhita feels hurt and calls Sampoorna a bad person. Sampoorna feels happy for hitting the right chords and asks her if she remembers Saurav's father and how he loved his second wife and tells her how Anirudh will also, only love Manorama and not Bondhita.

Anirudh talks to Manorama about the ritual and Manorama says she understands the ritual and is okay to complete them for the sake of her nation. Bondhita comes out of her room to see Anirudh and throws the plate of vermillion when some women praise Manorama. When Anirudh is about to leave, Bondhita holds his hand and questions why he let another woman stand by her when he had promised to be by her side always.

Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu