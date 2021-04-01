Barrister Babu March 31 Written Update: Anirudh Makes Plans To Teach Bondhita A Lesson

In Barrister Babu March 31 episode, Trilochan instructs Anirudh that he must spend 3 days of the week with Manorama and the next three days with Bondhita so the women of the house stay happy and the environment in their house remains happy. Anirudh gets disgusted by Trilochan's decision and is about to tell him that his wedding with Manorama is fake when he notices Bondhita standing outside the room and listening to their conversation. Anirudh changes his words and tells Trilochan that he will always stay with Manorama and nobody else. Anirudh comes out of his room and glances at Bondhita but does not speak to her.

Barrister Babu March 31 written update

In Barrister Babu latest episode, Sampoorna comes to see Bondhita and gives her flowers to decorate Anirudh and Manorama's room. She notices Bondhita is hurt and tells her that as the elder wife of Anirudh, she must do as she's asked, to please Anirudh. Later, Sampoorna tells Bondhita that Anirudh never let her stay in his room but he's allowing Manorama to stay in his room. Bondhita assures herself that she will ruin Anirudh and Manorama's first night.

Sampoorna then goes to Manorama and tells her how Bondhita is plotting against her and Anirudh and how she does not want them to stay together on their first night. Manorama understands Sampoorna's manipulation and tells her that she won't let Bondhita ruin their first night. Later, Bondhita and Koyli decorate Manorama and Anirudh's room with flowers. Koyli asks Bondhita if she will be able to complete her tasks and Bondhita explains she will have to do it. Bondhita senses some itching on her skin and Koyli tells her it's because of the white flowers. Koyli starts to remove those flowers from Manorama's bed when Bondhita stops her.

Bondhita realises she can ruin Anirudh and Manorama's first night with the help of those white flowers because Manorama might start feeling itchy and she would run out of Anirudh's room. Bondhita then puts a lot of white flowers on Manorama's bed. Manorama and Anirudh come to their room and speak about the mission when Manorama starts feeling itchy and gets up from her bed. She notices Bondhita hiding under her bed and Anirudh starts making Manorama laugh, which makes Bondhita jealous. She hurts herself and Anirudh notices her hiding inside. Bondhita comes out from under the bed and runs to her room, when Anirudh starts behaving rudely with her. She pours her heart out and tells him how much she has been hurting because of his second marriage.

(Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu)