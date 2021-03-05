'Barrister Babu' March 4 Written Update: Binoy Tells Sampoorna That They Cannot Have Kids

In Barrister Babu March 4 episode, Anirudh asks the girl her name but she says they do not need to interfere in each other's personal life and instead focus on their mission. Anirudh decides to call her Azaadi Express to address her and speak to her. He offers to drop her home since it's raining but she says no one needs to know where she comes from, or where she goes. Anirudh reaches home and has food when Bondhita looks at him lovingly. She serves him more food and says that he should eat till he burps. As Anirudh burps, Bondhita gets happy and says her husband will love her more now.

Barrister Babu March 4 written update

In Barrister Babu written update, later, the girl trains Anirudh for the mission and after their training is completed, she reminds him if he is ready for it. Anirudh says he is ready for the mission and wants to pay Bondhita's school fees. The girl also says she wants to see India free. Later, Bondhita asks Anirudh if she is looking good. Anirudh gifts her a mirror and asks her to see it for herself. Bondhita gets happy with the mirror and sits for studying. The next day, Anirudh is about to leave for the mission when Bondhita stops him and asks him where is he going on a Sunday.

Anirudh says he has some work and has to leave. Bondhita keeps questioning him when he distracts her by saying that her bindi is not in the right place. He leaves his home and locks the door. Later, he says to himself that he does not want to hide things from Bondhita but has to do it because of the situation. Trilochan finds Koyli take rose petals and inquires about them. Koyli says Sampoorna asked for it and it disgusts him. Binoy comes and Trilochan asks him if he went to the mill. Binoy says he went to get an anklet for Sampoorna.

Trilochan warns Binoy not to get Sampoorna pregnant or the family might break. Later, Binodhita finds out that Anirudh lied to her about her bindi and searches for his bag. She finds a knife in his bag and realises that his life is in danger. She leaves to save his life and finds out her door to be locked. Binodhita breaks her window and escapes from her house to save Anirudh. Meanwhile, Sampoorna packs her bags and asks Binoy to take her to their bungalow in Darjeeling. Binoy touches her but remembers Trilochan's words and takes his hands away. He tells Sampoorna that they cannot have kids because everyone will differentiate between their kids and his other three kids. This disappoints Sampoorna.

