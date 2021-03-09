Barrister Babu March 8 Written Update: Anirudh Realises Bondhita Has Feelings For Him

In Barrister Babu March 8 written update, Anirudh thinks about 'Azadi Express' in his study. He decides to write something for her and expresses his true feelings on paper. As he is about to write the last sentence he notices the ink in his pen is over. He goes to Bondhita’s room and takes a pencil. He notices Bondhita’s book and opens it and finds out that Bondhita has written her name with Anirudh, on all pages.

Anirudh fumes with rage when he realizes that Bondhita has developed feelings for him. He says that she should focus on her career to become a Barrister instead of focusing on becoming his wife. Anirudh leaves his room to search for Bondhita and finds her with Koyli, applying a red paste on her hand. Bondhita writes Anirudh’s name on her palm and he loses his cool.

Anirudh asks Bondhita to come with him and makes her wash his name, written on her palm. Bondhita refuses to do it but Anirudh forces her. He asks her if she completed her homework and she says she will complete it later. Anirudh gets mad at Bondhita and asks her to complete her homework and threatens her not to attend the event. At the event, Trilochan introduces one of his friends to Anirudh and also introduces their daughter. Anirudh is surprised to see Azadi at the function and learns her real name is Manorama. Trilochan wonders if Anirudh knows her but Anirudh says he does not know her.

Anirudh thanks Manorama for paying Bondhita’s school fees and also praises her courage in fighting for the country. Manorama thanks him and asks him to keep her secret and not let anyone know about it. Anirudh promises her that he won’t let anyone know about her secret. Later, Bihari babu calls Bondhita but she says Anirudh has asked her to complete her homework and come down. She cries and finishes her homework while wondering why Anirudh is behaving weirdly with her. Meanwhile, when Manorama also praises Bondhita, he wishes to tell her the truth about their relationship.

After completing the given task, Bondhita comes downstairs and sees Anirudh smiling and laughing with other women. She gets angry at him and starts dancing around him, breaking a flower vase unintentionally. Anirudh fumes with rage and asks her to behave herself. Bondhita holds Anirudh’s hand and takes him to click photographs. She tells the photographer that it's their first wedding anniversary and he should click amazing pictures for the same. The photographer hands over a heart-shaped cutout to use as a prop for pictures. Anirudh breaks it and says everything that is going on around there is wrong and it needs to be stopped. Bondhita then questions him about the truth of their relationship.