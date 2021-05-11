'Barrister Babu' May 10 Written Update: Bondhita Kidnapped By An Unknown Woman

In Barrister Babu 10 May 2021 episode, Bondhita rings the bell and decides to keep ringing it until someone comes to help her. Anirudh reaches the temple and prays there. He hears the bell ringing and thinks that he has come to the right place and just needs to find Bondhita now. Bondhita sees someone approaching her and assumes it to be Anirudh, but it turns out to be the goons, along with Mami. The man scolds Bondhita for tricking them and says they will teach her a lesson for breaking their customs. The bell stops ringing and Anirudh wonders what happened to Bondhita.

Barrister Babu written update: Bondhita falls on a stone and faints. Mami and the goons worry if Bondhita has died. Anirudh finds a stone with his name written on it. He desperately searches for Bondhita and calls out her name. Mami and the goons get worried because Anirudh might end up beating them. The goon asks Mami to pick Bondhita but she gets scared from doing so. The goon pays off Mami and says he will behead Bondhita and hang her head on a tree for other women to see. The goon checks Bondhita and tells Mami that she has died. Mami says she will go away and also alerts him not to behead Bondhita. When the goon says Bondhita is dead, Mami tells him she's very smart and will trick them again.

Meanwhile, Trilochan and Bihari pray for Bondhita, back at home. The goon sharpens the knife when Bondhita gains consciousness. The goon notices this and says he wants to break Bondhita's courage and will do so to teach a lesson to other courageous women. Bondhita tricks the goon and snatches the knife away from him, telling him that "women should have courage and strength and I have both". Mami warns Bondhita not to trick him but she's in no mood to listen. Mami runs out and bumps into Anirudh. Meanwhile, a woman notices all this from a distance. Anirudh meets Mami and asks her about Bondhita. Mami says she ran away. Anirudh beats up the goon and runs out to find Bondhita. He finally sees her and smiles but she faints. The woman hiding throws chilli powder in Anirudh's eyes and abducts Bondhita. On gaining consciousness, Bondhita is shocked to find herself with the woman.

