'Barrister Babu' May 11 Written Update: Thakumaa Starts Poisoning Bondhita's Mind

In Barrister Babu 11 May 2021 episode, Bondhita finds out that the woman who kidnapped her was Thakumaa. Thakumaa taunts her but Bondhita thinks Thakumaa helped her from the goons. Bondhita reveals she was studying in the hostel and Mami kidnapped her. Thakumaa says she has 20 heads and she understood about it. Bondhita starts asking about Sumati and rushes to see her. Meanwhile, Trilochan cries when he sees Anirudh's worsening condition. Bihari says Anirudh has met with an accident and was about to die, but God saved him. Bondhita watches Sumati getting treated and asks Thakumaa what happened to her mother.

Barrister Babu written update: Sumati tells Bondhita that she was cooking and one day she fainted and fell over the stove. Bondhita starts crying when she hears her mother's sad story. Sumati says she was in pain but Thakumaa treated her and now she's healing slowly. Meanwhile, Sampoorna asks Anirudh to stop caring for Bondhita since she has left and Trilochan scolds her in return. Bondhita realises she has to inform Anirudh & Trilochan that she is safe at home now. Thakumaa taunts Rimjhim and asks her to praise her medicines.

Thakumaa taunts her and says that women are safe inside the house and should never step out of the house. Bondhita meets Rimjhim and asks her about her daughters Tupur and Tapur. Rimjhim says they went to the temple and Thakumaa says even Bondhita should go with them because she has dirt on her mind. Later, Anirudh gains consciousness and rushes out of the house to get Bondhita but Trilochan stops him. Bihari comes with Bondhita's letter and she informs that she's safe with Sumati and Thakumaa. Anirudh says he wants to visit her and leaves for Krishnanagar with Trilochan and Bihari. Tapur informs Thakumaa that Bondhita sent her letter to Tulsipur.

Anirudh reaches near Krishnanagar and checks the address again. He says he's only a few steps away from his Bondhita. Trilochan and Bihari babu stay back. Thakumaa approaches Bondhita and scolds her for writing a letter. She says they are her family now and she should stop studying because it's Adharma. Bondhita questions Thakumaa's thoughts and says Anirudh never told her this, and in fact encouraged her to study well. Thakumaa asks her not to talk about Anirudh or his family anymore. Bondhita wishes Anirudh was around, so he could teach Thakumaa the importance of studies.

