'Barrister Babu' May 15 Written Update: Thakumaa Brings Up New Challenges For Bondhita

In Barrister Babu May 15, 2021 episode, Thakumaa plays the shank and calls Rimjhim to light the house. Bondhita notices the electricity is off and asks Thakumaa if she deliberately put off the electricity. Thakumaa says she did it because she wants to control the women living in her house. Trilochan falls on the stairs and Bondhita asks Anirudh to get candles from the market. Trilochan stops Anirudh from going out and says Thakumaa might have bought all candles and diyas from the market, so there's no point in leaving the house.

In Barrister Babu episode, Rimjhim tells Thakumaa that the people in their village are talking ill about her and Anirudh. Thakumaa says it is because Bondhita has tried to study and become successful in life. She says she will not let that happen. Bondhita sees Anirudh and the others suffering without electricity. She decides to bring back the electricity using her knowledge and Anirudh's teachings. She gets rubber slippers and a wooden stick and walks to switch on the electricity. Trilochan and Bihari get happy to learn that Bondhita has brought back the lights. Anirudh says Bondhita brought the lights back because he was teaching her about power circuits and she applied the knowledge in real life.

Tapur says Bondhita did a boys' job by bringing back the lights. To this, Bondhita replies that she did it because of education and it does not matter who gets educated. Thakumaa comes to meet Bondhita and asks her how she brought back the lights. Bondhita says she did so using her knowledge and only connected the wires. Bondhita says she understands Thakumaa does not like it but she cannot see her family in trouble. Rimjhim scolds Bondhita but Thakumaa stops her and says Bondhita did a good job. She asks her to stitch her blanket and taunts her if Anirudh taught her that too.

Bondhita says Trilochan taught her how to stitch and Thakumaa asks Rimjhim to get the blanket. She makes Rimjhim fall on the ground and Rimjhim loses her needle. Thakumaa tells Bondhita that she will find the needle which is fallen in the bundle of grass. Bondhita finds herself in a fix but tries to remember how Anirudh taught her to face a situation like this with grace. Bondhita starts searching for the needle in the bundle while Thakumaa and Rimjhim look at her.

