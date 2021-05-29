'Barrister Babu' May 28 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Locks Bondita

Barrister Babu May 28, 2021 episode begins with Thakumaa telling Anirudh, who pretends to be Roopa, that she is loyal to Anirudh. The latter as Roopa says he has been to the haveli but she is loyal to Thakumaa. Roopa tells Thakumaa that Anirudh is planning something against them. Anirudh as Roopa and Thakumaa go to the room, where she reveals to the latter that she went to the haveli to spy on Anirudh. She tells Thakumaa that she has learned about Anirudh's plan.

Roopa tells Thakumaa that Anirudh is going to file a case against her for torturing kids. Roopa tells Thakumaa that Anirudh wants to send Bondita to the child ashram. She says he is sending Bondita away so that Thakumaa can't control her. She further adds that Anirudh wants to run Bondita's life according to his rules. Anirudh disguised as Roopa also says that Anirudh is going to Tulsipur for a few days. Thakumaa asks Roopa how can she believe him.

In Barrister Babu 28 May 2021 written update, Anirudh as Roopa tells Thakumaa that he can die for him and Bondita. Later on, Thakumaa tells Rimjhim that she is going to Calcutta the next morning. Thakumaa says in her absence, Roopa will be in charge and become her eyes and ears. Thakumaa warns Bondita and says if she breaks her trust, she will break all her 206 bones. Bondita thinks Thakumaa will go to Calcutta for two days and she and Anirudh will plan to go to London.

However, Anirudh asks her to write an essay. She gets mad at Anirudh. She says she will study after Thakumaa has left. Anirudh tells Bondita that he can do anything to provide her education. He tells her that they have to work hard and stay alert till their visa is ready. He says he will do all chores and Bondita will study. Later on, Trilochan locks Roopa and decides to find out the truth. Anirudh comes out of the room's window by using the saree as a rope.

Later on, Trilochan and Bihari get shocked after learning Anirudh's truth. Bondita falls in trouble when Thakumaa sees her dancing in the rain. She gets mad at her and takes her to a dark room. Anirudh tries to help her but Trilochan refuses to open the locked door. Thakumaa locks Bondita in a dark room after learning about her periods. On the other hand, Anirudh begs Trilochan to let him help Bondita.

