'Barrister Babu' May 4 2021 Written Update: Anirudh & Bondhita Speak About Their Future

Barrister Babu 4 may 2021 written update: Trilochan says dying is better than watching Anirudh get separated from Bondhita. Anirudh rushes to Kaka and asks Bihari to take him to the doctor. Trilochan says he won't go to the doctor until Anirudh remarries Bondhita by putting nuptial vermillion on her forehead. Anirudh says they will look after that later and asks Trilochan to go to the doctor. Trilochan forces Anirudh to do as he says and Anirudh decides to give up on his dream of making Bondhita a barrister.

Anirudh & Bondhita speak about their future

Barrister Babu written update: Bihari asks Anirudh to do as Trilochan says and also alerts him that Trilochan is turning cold. Bondhita notices an icepack under Trilochan and learns about their plan. Bihari tells Bondhita that even she wanted to get along with Anirudh, so she should sacrifice it. Anirudh rushes to Bondhita with vermillion but she stops him and reveals Trilochan's truth. Trilochan scolds Bondhita and Anirudh for making the wrong decision. He questions Anirudh and tells him why he took such a decision. He says Anirudh will feel lonely in the future.

Anirudh replies and asks Trilochan why he did not remarry and stayed alone for so long. Trilochan replies that he had his children to look after but Anirudh is young. Anirudh says he will live to see Bondhita successful. Anirudh asks Trilochan to leave from there with Bihari and Bondhita rushes to seek his blessings. Trilochan leaves without talking to Bondhita and she gets sad. Anirudh assures her that he will speak to Trilochan regarding her. Later, Bondhita notices a man cheating on a blind fruit vendor and she rushes to him, asking him to return the vendor his money. Anirudh praises her for doing the right thing.

Later, Anirudh tells Bondhita that he wanted her to remove his surname after her name so that in the future when she grows up, she can choose the man she wants. Anirudh says that when Bondhita will grow up, she should have the freedom and choice to choose who she wants to spend the rest of her life with. Bondhita says she will choose him when she grows up.

