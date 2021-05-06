Barrister Babu May 5, 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Drops Bondhita At The Hostel

In Barrister Babu May 5, 2021 episode, Anirudh tells Bondhita that he will always be by her side as a strong pillar and support her whenever she needs him. Bondhita thanks Anirudh for making her choose her career and assures him she will study hard and make her future secure. She asks him for one last thing before they part. She says she wants him to be with her till the time she matures and starts understanding things. Anirudh says they will remain friends and Bondhita agrees with him.

Barrister Babu 5 May 2021 written update

Barrister Babu written update: Bondhita calls Anirudh her Sakha babu and he calls her Sakhi Bondhita in return. Anirudh takes her inside the hostel and gives her a form. He takes her for the interview and wishes her all the best. The hostel authorities then inform Anirudh that Bondhita has passed the interview and Anirudh feels proud of Bondhita. A lady asks Anirudh if he's Bondhita's husband, to which Bondhita replies that he is her mentor and guide. The lady inquires about Bondhita's family and the latter replies about her mother Kalindi.

The woman then asks Anirudh to leave Bondhita. She informs Bondhita about the rules of the hostel and says she's the first Indian girl to be living there and the others have come from England. Anirudh gives some last instructions to Bondhita and says she should not let them complain and she should always keep smiling. Anirudh leaves the hostel and starts crying outside while Bondhita gets emotional inside. Trilochan gets sad because of the events that happened in the past. Anirudh comes there and takes food for Trilochan. Bondhita is asked to make a family tree by the woman and she makes a tree of the Roy Chaudhary family and realises she's missing them.

Meanwhile, Mami meets a man who offers her money to get rich and instead kill Bondhita. At first, Mami says she does not want to put herself in danger by killing Bondhita but the man says she can bring her to him and he will do the job. Meanwhile at the hostel, Bondhita makes two family trees and says she has two families and loves them both dearly.

Image: Still from show Barrister Babu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.